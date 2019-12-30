Bears put three in double-figures en route to 83-47 bashing of Bulldogs

In the final contest of the 2019 portion of its schedule, the women’s basketball program at Shawnee State collected its seventh straight victory as 19 points from Bailey Cummins, 18 points each from Sydney King and Bailey Cummins, and strong contributions from Leah Wingeier, Hagen Schaefer, Carson Roney, and Marnae Holland off of the bench allowed the Bears to trounce the Wilberforce women’s basketball program, 83-47, on Saturday afternoon at Waller Gymnasium in Portsmouth.

Shawnee State’s offense, which eclipsed the 80-point mark for the 13th time already in the campaign, shot 28-of-64 from the field (43.8 percent) and added in a nifty 5-of-12 shooting mark from three-point range in the contest (41.7 percent).

However, it was the defensive end of the floor where SSU stood out in excellent fashion, as the Bears held the Bulldogs to a 20-of-68 mark (29.4 percent) from the field and a 3-of-17 mark from deep (17.6 percent) while also holding Wilberforce to just 20 second-half points. SSU also forced 26 turnovers, owned a plus-six rebounding margin (40-34) in the contest and didn’t allow a single Bulldog to reach double-figures in the nonconference affair.

King, who posted her most efficient outing of the season in the 36-point Shawnee State victory, scored four of Shawnee State’s first six points in the contest, added in six points and three rebounds after the opening quarter, and added in five straight points at one point during the second frame to ultimately finish with a nine-point second quarter and a 15-point first half to go along with six rebounds. King went 6-of-10 from the floor in that opening half to help the Bears build a 38-27 halftime lead.

In the second half, Shawnee State’s defensive pressure — led by Cummins and Snow — proved to be too much for the Bulldogs. While Wilberforce kept the deficit between 12 to 15 points, the Bears were able to break the game open over the final two minutes of the third quarter of action as Cummins scored 13 of her 19 points in the third quarter of play, while Snow sealed the final result by scoring 10 fourth-quarter points, including eight in a row due to strong transition and two-way play.

King’s 18 points were also matched by the forward’s game-high seven rebounds, which she obtained in just over 23 minutes of playing time. Snow, who, like King, also went 7-of-12 from the field, added in a pair of steals while Cummins added in five assists and three steals to lead the team in both categories. Wingeier’s eight points and five rebounds, Holland’s seven points and four rebounds, and a six-rebound, five-point, two-steal effort from Roney to go along with five points from Schaefer, rounded out the winning cause for SSU.

The No. 7-ranked Bears will be back in action next Saturday when the women, along with the men, take on Thomas More in a Mid-South Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 4 in Crestview Hills, Ky. The conference doubleheader begins at 2 p.m.

