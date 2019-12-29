Weekend Recaps: December 27th & 28th

Friday, December 27th

Boys

Portsmouth (3-4, 0-3 OVC) 71, Wade Christian (Fl.) 53

Portsmouth earned a 71-53 win over Wade Christian (Fl.) in the first round of the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida on Friday.

Matthew Fraulini scored a season-high 34 points in the Trojans’ 18-point win. Miles Shipp scored 14, Dariyonne Bryant scored 10, Donavon Carr scored seven, Jesse Dixon scored four, and Amare Johnson and Drew Roe scored two apiece.

New Boston (8-0, 4-0) 60, Southern 47

New Boston improved to 8-0 with a 13-point road win over Racine Southern on Friday.

“Plagued with some illness, still able to get a great team win,” New Boston coach Adam Cox said following the win. “Able to get 13 kids in the game and had some kids really step up. Happy for our early success, but now we get ready for a good test at home in Ironton St. Joe.”

Kyle Sexton scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Tigers’ road win. Jerome McKinley scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and had four steals while Grady Jackson scored 10 points with foul steals and three assists.

Tanner Voiers, Chase Clark, and Marcus Saunders scored four apiece, and Malachi Potts and De’von Jones scored two apiece.

New Boston will host Ironton St. Joe on Friday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the SOC I standings.

Greenup County (Ky.) 68, Portsmouth West 54

West fell in the first game of the Stultz Holiday Classic hosted by Greenup County.

Brady Nelson led the Musketeers with a game-high 24 points.

Luke Howard scored 15 points to lead the Senators while Dillyn Coe scored 14. Nick Davis scored eight, Noah Coleman scored seven, Marion Phillips scored six, and Brennan Bauer scored four.

Huntington St. Joe (5-0) 68, Notre Dame (2-5, 0-3 SOC I) 41

Notre Dame fell in their first game of the Ironton St. Joe Flyer Holiday Tournament.

Jarren Edgington scored a team-high 14 points in the loss. Ethan Kammer scored nine, Dylan Seison scored eight, Caleb Nichols and Carter Campbell scored three apiece, and Jermaine Powell and Reagan Lester scored two apiece.

Girls

Ripley 39, Portsmouth (4-7, 1-5 OVC) 37

Portsmouth fell to Ripley in game one of the Ripley Holiday Classic, Friday.

Hannah Hughes scored a game-high 26 points, Skilyn Robinson scored nine, and Jaiden Rickett scored two.

Saturday, December 28th

Boys

Wheelersburg (6-0, 4-0 SOC II) 62, Jackson 60

Wheelersburg continued their perfect start with a 62-60 road win at Jackson, Saturday afternoon.

Four Pirates scored in double-figures in Saturday’s win led by Matthew Miller’s 17. J.J. Truitt scored 14, Carter McCorkle and Kenny Sanderlin scored 10 apiece, Gage Adkins scored six, and Aaron Jolly scored five.

Wheelersburg will host Minford on Friday in a battle of teams vying for the top spot in the SOC II standings.

Germantown (Pa.) 58, Portsmouth (3-5, 0-3 OVC) 55

Portsmouth fell in their second game of the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida in a three point decision to Germantown (Pa.).

Matthew Fraulini led the Trojans with 22 points, Miles Shipp scored 16, Dariyonne Bryant and Drew Roe scored five apiece, Amare Johnson scored four, and Donavon Carr scored two.

Portsmouth will play their final game in Orlando on Monday before returning home.

East Carter (Ky.) 71, West (3-6, 1-3 SOC II) 68

West fell in their second game of the Stultz Holiday Classic hosted by Greenup County, 71-68.

Nick Davis and Luke Howard scored 18 apiece, Noah Coleman scored 16, Brennan Bauer scored seven, Rodney Moore scored six, Dylan Bradford scored two, and Dillyn Coe scored one.

West will be back in action on Friday, January 3rd in a road trip to Valley.

Notre Dame (3-5, 0-3 SOC I) 57, Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 53

Notre Dame won its’ third game of the season in a 57-53 decision over Rose Hill Christian (Ky.)

Jarren Edgington scored a team-high 17 points, Caleb Nichols scored 15, Jermaine Powell scored 14, Dominic Sparks scored six, Dylan Seison scored four, and Ethan Kammer scored one in the win.

Notre Dame will travel to East Friday, January 3rd in SOC I play.

Girls

West (6-5, 3-4 SOC II) 61, Wellston 22

West won their fifth-straight game on Saturday in a 61-22 home win over Wellston.

Charlie Jo Howard scored a team-high 16 points, Maelynn Howell scored eight, Morgan Rigsby and Haley Coleman scored seven apiece, Eden Cline scored six, Abbi Pack, Emily Sissel, and Keima Bennett scored four apiece, Abby Adkins scored three, and Reagan Weghorst scored two.

West is back in action Thursday, January 2nd in a road trip to South Webster.

Minford (4-5, 3-3 SOC II) 50, Huntington 34

Minford earned a 16-point home win over Huntington Ross on Saturday evening to improve to 4-5.

Eight different Falcons broke into the scoring column led by Maddie Slusher’s 14 and Livi Shonkwiler’s 13 points. Makenzie Watters scored nine, Hannah Tolle scored six, and Makayla Watters, Ally Coriell, Bella Reffit, and Sydney Mougey scored two apiece.

Minford is back in non-league action on Thursday, January 2nd when they will host Jackson.

Portsmouth (5-7, 1-5 OVC) 44, Reading 22

Portsmouth earned their fifth win this season in a 44-22 win over Reading in the Ripley Holiday Classic.

Hannah Hughes scored a game-high 24 points in the win, Jaiden Rickett scored 10, Nia Trinadad scored eight, and Skilyn Robinson scored two.

The Lady Trojans are off from game action until Monday, January 6th when they will host Coal Grove.

Notre Dame sophomore Jarren Edgington (45) scored 17 points in the Titans' 57-53 win over Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) on Saturday.

Scioto County’s teams in Holiday action