Slow starts doom Jeeps against Pointers

SOUTH WEBSTER — Unfortunately for the South Webster Jeeps, it didn’t matter on Friday night if it was on 8-track or I-pod.

The visiting South Point Pointers put them on repeat to a tune they didn’t want to hear.

That’s because the Jeeps gave up early points to the Pointers and endured poor possessions in each half, and trailed wire-to-wire, en route to falling 69-53 in a non-league tilt.

It was South Webster’s sixth loss in its last seven affairs, as the Jeeps dropped to 2-7 on the season — while South Point evened its record to 3-3.

The Pointers scored the game’s first seven points — turning three missed Jeep shots and a turnover into markers on the other end.

Five points by Braden Bockway — including one of his two threes — got the Jeeps to within 12-9 with 2:12 remaining in the opening quarter, but at the break-neck pace both teams were playing, South Webster was unable to get stops and thus were playing catchup and trailing the entire way.

“We did not get any stops that we needed. Even one-on-one with the ball. They just drove to the hole. It’s like our help-side AND our on-ball defense was non-existent. That’s a bad recipe for playing defense,” said SWHS coach Brenton Cole.

South Point maintained a lead ranging from three to 10 points in the opening half, as an Andrew Smith free throw (18-13) with 20 seconds remaining in the opening quarter and a Smith three-pointer (26-20) with 2:45 to play in the second stanza got the Jeeps to as close as they would get.

Trailing 33-25 at halftime, South Webster was a victim of nine unanswered Pointer points to start the second half — and never was within single digits for the final 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

South Point, on Chance Gunther’s three-pointer to open the second half, pushed the lead out to double figures — where it only stayed and swelled and eventually expanded to 22 points (66-44) with just 2:13 remaining.

“It seems like we’re back to the old broken record. We start out a half with a bad possession, take a quick three-pointer or have a turnover and then give up a layup. Then take another quick three or have a turnover and give up another layup. We’re already spotting them four points right off the bat, then we foul someone, give up another layup and then they hit a three. That puts you behind the eight-ball and you spend the entire game trying to scratch and crawl and get back into it,” said Cole. “It’s very frustrating because it’s been the same thing we’ve seen over and over. We can’t continue to spot teams 10 points and not execute at the start of a half.”

The Pointers, with big guards Gunther and Austin Webb, were simply too much — with 24 points from Webb and 23 from Gunther, including 15 in the first half.

Webb was on fire for the second half with 16 points, as he had 10 field goals including three made three-pointers.

Gunther had his 23 on nine field goals and 4-of-7 free throws — 4-of-6 of which were in the first half.

Cole had hoped his Jeeps would get more out of their possessions than just one shot, but more often than not, they didn’t.

“I had on the scouting report how susceptible South Point was to offensive boards. If we did get a look out of anything we were trying to do, it was that look and watching it go and nobody crashing the boards,” he said. “If you are not crashing the boards on offense, it’s hard to get many offensive rebounds.”

It’a also hard to score points.

Bockway led the way with 14 on six field goals including two treys, while Smith scored 11 on three field goals and 4-of-4 free throws.

Devyn Coriell scored seven points on three field goals including a three-pointer, as Gabe Ruth on six baskets and Trae Zimmerman on a bucket and 4-of-5 free throws scored six points apiece.

Aiden Andrews added four points and Brady Blizzard bagged a three-point goal.

The Jeeps return to the road, and return to Southern Ohio Conference Division II action, on Friday night at Northwest.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Cole. “Hopefully, we’ll get this job done and turned around for everybody.”

South Point 20 13 18 18— 69

S. Webster 13 12 11 17— 53

SOUTH POINT 69 (3-3)

Jake Adams 1 0-0 2, Chance Gunther 9 4-7 23, Nakyan Turner 2 0-1 5, Mason Kazee 2 0-0 5, Darryl Taylor 2 0-2 4, Austin Webb 10 1-1 24, Kyle Badgett 0 0-0 0, Braxton Horn 1 0-0 2, Brody Blackwell 1 0-0 3, Carmelo Sammons 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornan 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 28 6-13 69; Three-point goals: 7 (Austin Webb 3, Chance Gunther, Nakyan Turner, Mason Kazee and Brody Blackwell 1 apiece)

SOUTH WEBSTER 53 (2-7)

Trae Zimmerman 1 4-5 6, Gabe Ruth 3 0-2 6, Andrew Smith 3 4-4 11, Jaren Lower 0 0-0 0, Devyn Coriell 3 0-0 7, Braden Bockway 6 0-0 14, Brady Blizzard 1 0-0 3, Aiden Andrews 1 2-3 4, Will Collins 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 19 10-14 53; Three-point goals: 5 (Braden Bockway 2, Andrew Smith, Devyn Coriell and Brady Blizzard 1 apiece)

