Weekend Scoreboard: Dec. 27th, 28th

|Friday, December 27th
|Boys
|Portsmouth 71, Wade Christian (Fl.) 53
|Valley 60, Clay 57 (OT)
|South Point 69, South Webster 53
|New Boston 60, Southern 47
|Greenup County (Ky.) 68, West 54
|Huntington St. Joe 68, Notre Dame 41
|Oak Hill 63, Rock Hill 58
|Waverly 45, Piketon 33
|Alexander 51, Western 41
|Girls
|South Point 50, South Webster 44
|Ripley 39, Portsmouth 37
|Saturday, December 28th
|Boys
|Wheelersburg @ Jackson
|Portsmouth vs. Germantown (Pa.)
|West vs. TBA
|Greenup County (Ky.) vs. TBA
|Notre Dame vs. TBA
|Girls
|Wellston at West
|Clay at Valley
|Huntington at Minford
|Portsmouth vs. TBA
© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved