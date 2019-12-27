Posted on by

Weekend Scoreboard: Dec. 27th, 28th


Friday, December 27th
Boys
Portsmouth 71, Wade Christian (Fl.) 53
Valley 60, Clay 57 (OT)
South Point 69, South Webster 53
New Boston 60, Southern 47
Greenup County (Ky.) 68, West 54
Huntington St. Joe 68, Notre Dame 41
Oak Hill 63, Rock Hill 58
Waverly 45, Piketon 33
Alexander 51, Western 41
Girls
South Point 50, South Webster 44
Ripley 39, Portsmouth 37
Saturday, December 28th
Boys
Wheelersburg @ Jackson
Portsmouth vs. Germantown (Pa.)
West vs. TBA
Greenup County (Ky.) vs. TBA
Notre Dame vs. TBA
Girls
Wellston at West
Clay at Valley
Huntington at Minford
Portsmouth vs. TBA

