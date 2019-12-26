No. 7 SSU to host Wilberforce

The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State will play its final contest of 2019 at Waller Gymnasium on Saturday when Shawnee State takes on Wilberforce on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Donations for the Bear Necessities Pantry will be open on Saturday, with individuals who donate at least one non-perishable good/basic school supply/personal care item getting in free of charge to Saturday’s contest.

A preview of the contest is below.

No. 7 SSU women (14-1)

Wilberforce notes

Wilberforce currently sits with a 7-4 overall record to this point in the 2019-20 season. The Bulldogs have won five straight games, with victories over Rio Grande (92-81), Fisk (Tenn., 67-54), Roosevelt (Ill., 93-87), Brescia (Ky., 68-58) and a forfeit win over Cincinnati Christian to their credit in the winning streak.

Proficiency from the outside has been a strength for the Bulldogs. Through their first nine games, Wilberforce connected on 68 of their 171 three-point attempts for a strong 39.8 percent accuracy rate as a team. Nia McCormick’s 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals heads up a solid offensive unit that is averaging 70.3 points per contest.

Derek Williams is the head coach of the Wilberforce basketball program.

Keys for SSU

Close out on shooters. Wilberforce had five players who were shooting at least 36.4 percent from three-point range or better through its first nine games, so Shawnee State’s ability to chase the Bulldogs off of the three-point line will be big for the Bears.

Keep balance at the forefront. Shawnee State has eight players averaging at least five points per game during the 2019-20 season, with three players (Bailey Cummins, Brandie Snow, and Anyia Pride) averaging in double-figures. Bethany Mackin has also developed into a regular double-figure producer from a point mark as of late. The Bears’ ability to spread the ball around the floor has been huge and has kept Shawnee State from relying on one individual, which has been key to SSU’s success throughout the season.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_SSU-logo-12.jpg