Cummins wins fourth career MSC POTW award

For the second time in three weeks, Shawnee State senior Bailey Cummins obtained Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors as the point guard’s career-high 36 points against Wilmington propelled the Bear to her second such accolade in a three-week span and the fourth of her career, as announced by Mid-South Conference officials on Monday afternoon.

In Shawnee State’s 105-87 victory over Wilmington last Wednesday, Cummins accumulated her 36 points on 83 percent shooting (15-of-18) from the field, dished out eight assists, and recorded two steals in the contest. It marked the first time that Cummins eclipsed 30 points in a single contest for her career as the senior went 7-of-9 in the first half from the field and followed that up with an 8-of-9 shooting display in the second half of competition.

The contest, which moved No. 7 Shawnee State to 14-1 on the season, marked the eighth time that Cummins collected at least seven or more assists in a game through the Bears’ first 15 contests and was the ninth affair where she collected at least two or more steals in a game.

In SSU’s last pair of contests (wins over the Virgin Islands and Wilmington), Cummins averaged 33 points between the two games while going a remarkable 26-of-32 from the field (81.3 percent). She also went a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line against the Quakers, which is the ninth time that the senior has accumulated a perfect mark from the free throw line in a contest this season.

For the year, Cummins is averaging 18 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and two steals per contest on 53.3 percent shooting from the floor. She is the national leader in total assists (95) and total scoring (270), is third in free throw percentage (93.6) and assists per game (6.3) and is 14th in points per game.

The No. 7-ranked Bears will be back in action on Saturday when Shawnee State plays Wilberforce at 2 p.m. Donations for the Bear Necessities Pantry will be open on Saturday, with individuals who donate at least one non-perishable good/basic school supply/personal care item getting in free of charge to Saturday’s contest.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_SSU-logo-10.jpg