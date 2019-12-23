ND’s Campbell signs with Ohio Wesleyan

PORTSMOUTH – At her signing ceremony on Friday, Notre Dame senior Lauren Campbell made it official: she’ll be heading to Ohio Wesleyan University to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level beginning with the 2020-21 season.

“It’s awesome, this is something I’ve been working my whole life to be able to do,” Campbell said at her signing ceremony, Friday. “To be able to finally reach one of my goals is a great feeling.”

Ohio Wesleyan participates at the collegiate level in the NCAA’s Division III as a member-school of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC).

As a Battling Bishop of Ohio Wesleyan, Campbell will play under head coach Stacey Ungashick Lobdell on OW’s campus located in Delaware, Ohio.

“At first it started as letters,” Campbell said of the recruiting process which led her towards becoming a Battling Bishop. “That turned into letters and texting back-and-forth. I went and visited the campus – it’s beautiful, I really fell in love with it.”

As of today, Campbell remains undecided in what specific degree she hopes to pursue upon enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan, but is leaning toward a degree in the field of science.

As a member of the Lady Titans girls basketball team, Campbell has been apart of three consecutive SOC I championship teams as well as back-to-back Division IV district championships. Campbell has also been a member of Notre Dame’s girls tennis team during her time as a Lady Titan.

“What we’re doing now at Notre Dame is awesome,” Campbell said. “History in the making, I guess. It’ll be great to one day look back at all of our accomplishments.”

Notre Dame senior Lauren Campbell (center right) signed her letter of intent on Friday to join the women’s basketball team at Ohio Wesleyan University beginning in the 2020-21 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_2785.jpg Notre Dame senior Lauren Campbell (center right) signed her letter of intent on Friday to join the women’s basketball team at Ohio Wesleyan University beginning in the 2020-21 season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved