12/20 Recaps: Three SC teams get road conference wins

Wheelersburg (4-0, 4-0 SOC II) 89, Northwest (0-7, 0-5 SOC II) 40

Wheelersburg rolled in their trip to McDermott to face the Northwest Mohawks 89-40 in SOC II play.

A cast of Pirates contributed in the scoring column in Friday’s win led by Matthew Miller’s season-high 20 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 17 points, J.J. Truitt scored 12, Aaron Jolly scored 10, Aaron Masters scored nine, Brayden Wilson scored seven, Jonah Lawson scored five, Josh Clark and Eli Swords scored four apiece, and Mason Montgomery scored one.

For Northwest, Billy Crabtree scored a team-high 12 points, Braden Borens scored six, Brayden Campbell scored four, Braxton Marcum scored three, Timmy Emmons, Kory Butler, Blake Carver, and Judd Evans scored two.

Wheelersburg will regroup before their road game at South Point on Saturday. Northwest is off until the new year when they will host South Webster on Friday, January 3rd.

Valley (4-4, 3-1 SOC II) 59 , Eastern (5-3, 2-3 SOC II) 48

Valley left Eastern on Friday with a road SOC II win, as well as their third consecutive win.

In the W, eight different Indians broke into the scoring column led by Dylan Ellis’ season-high 12 points. Kayden Mollette scored 10 points, George Arnett scored eight, Mason Zaler and Bryce Stuart scored seven apiece, Carter Nickel scored six, Ty Perkins scored five, and Jared Gahm scored four.

Valley is off until the new year when they will host West on Friday, January 3rd in SOC II play.

Clay (4-4, 3-1 SOC I) 55, Western (1-3, 1-3 SOC I) 50

Clay hit the road an escaped Latham with a 55-50 win over Western in SOC I play.

Shaden Malone led the Panthers with a team-high 13 points, Gage Moore scored 12, Reece Whitley scored eight, Caden Cline scored six, Evan Woods and Jaden Jessee scored five apiece, Clay Cottle scored four, and Dakota Dodds scored two.

Clay will Belpre in a girls-boys double header on Saturday.

Ironton St. Joe (6-0, 4-0 SOC I) 74, Notre Dame (2-4, 0-3 SOC I) 52

Notre Dame fell at home to SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe, 74-52.

Jermaine Powell and Jarren Edgington scored team-highs 13 apiece, Dylan Seison and Caleb Nichols scored nine apiece, Ethan Kammer scored four, Carter Campbell scored two, and Dominic Sparks scored one.

Notre Dame is off until the new year when they will travel to East on Friday, January 3rd in SOC I play.

Symmes Valley (3-2, 2-1 SOC I) 60, East (0-7, 0-4 SOC I) 30

East fell in their trip to Willow Wood to face Symmes Valley, 60-30.

Austin Smith scored a team-high 11 points for the Tartans, Bryson Ramirez and Hagen Metzler scored six apiece, Andrew Pyles scored four, Levi Justice scored two, and Landehn Pernell scored one.

East will host South Gallia in a boys-girls double header on Monday, December 30th in non-league play.

Clay senior Reece Whitley scored eight points in the Panthers’ 55-50 road win at Western in SOC I play on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_0420.jpg Clay senior Reece Whitley scored eight points in the Panthers’ 55-50 road win at Western in SOC I play on Friday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

