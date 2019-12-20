12/19 Recaps: Several Scioto Countians set scoring season-highs in wins

Minford (3-4, 3-3 SOC II) 50, Valley (2-6, 1-5 SOC II) 46

Minford earned a 50-46 home win over Valley in SOC II play on Thursday.

Minford’s Maddie Slusher led all scorers with a game-high 19 points in Thursday’s win. Hannah Tolle scored 11 points, Livi Shonkwiler scored eight, Makayla Watters scored four, Makenzie Wattters and Ally Coriell each scored three, and Ali Brumfield scored two.

Eight different Indians scored in Thursday’s loss. Bre Call and Karsyn Conaway each scored 14 points, Nichole Gilliland scored five, Caitlin Kennard and Savannah Easter scored four, Brooklyn Buckle and McKenna Dunham scored two each, and Haley Whitt scored one.

Minford will face Eastern Brown on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande while Valley will host Clay on Saturday, December 28th.

West (4-5, 2-4 SOC II) 68, Eastern (1-7, 0-7 SOC II) 47

West earned their third-straight victory on Thursday and their second straight conference win in a 68-47 decision over Eastern.

Charlie Jo Howard scored a season-high 21 points in Thursday’s win to lead the Lady Senators. Morgan Rigsby scored 17 points, Eden Cline scored 16, Abbi Pack and Keima Bennett each scored six, and Maelynn Howell scored two.

West will travel to Rock Hill on Saturday in non-league play.

South Webster (5-4, 4-2 SOC II) 40, Oak Hill (3-4, 3-3 SOC II) 29

South Webster made the trek out State-Route 140 to Oak Hill and left with a 40-29 road win over the Oaks in SOC II play.

Faith Maloney scored a season-high 21 points in the Jeeps road win and was the lone Jeep to break double-figures. Bri Claxon and Baylee Cox each scored eight, Liz Shupert scored two, and Kenzie Hornikel scored one.

South Webster will host South Point on Saturday, December 28th in non-league play.

Ironton 56, Portsmouth (4-6, 1-4 OVC) 29

Portsmouth dropped their second-straight game in a 56-29 decision at Ironton in OVC play on Thursday.

Hannah Hughes scored a team-high 14 points, Nia Trinadad scored eight, Skilyn Robinson scored four, and Ashanti Richardson scored three.

Portsmouth will participate in the Ripley Holiday Tournament next Friday and Saturday.

Green (6-2, 5-1 SOC I) 53, Symmes Valley (3-5, 2-4 SOC I ) 43

Green left Willow Wood one game better than they arrived after Thursday’s 53-43 win over the Vikings.

In the win, Kasey Kimbler scored a season-high 29 points. The sophomore guard has failed to score less than 15 points in any game this season. Anna Knapp added 13 points in the win, Kame Sweeney added eight, Brelan Baldridge scored two, and Charli Blevins scored one.

Green will host Notre Dame on Monday in a pivotal SOC I contest if the Bobcats hope to remain alive in the conference race.

Ironton St. Joe (4-3, 3-3 SOC I) 46, Clay (1-8, 1-5 SOC I) 30

Clay traveled to SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe on Thursday and fell 46-30.

Shaley Munion scored a team-high 11 points, Jaelyn Warnock and Sophia Gatti each scored six, McKenzie Loper scored three, and Megan Bazler and Tabby Whitt each scored two in the loss.

Clay will prepare to host Belpre on Saturday.

Western (2-6, 2-4 SOC I) 60, East (0-9, 0-6 SOC I) 43

East fell to Western 60-43 in SOC I play on Thursday.

Shayla Rosenogle scored a season-high 12 points, Peyton Johnson scored nine, Felicia Smith scored eight, Grace Smith scored seven, Betty Osborne scored four, Kacie Conley scored two, and Sydnee O’Connor scored one.

East will prepare to host South Gallia on Monday, December 30th in a boys-girls double-header.

Minford senior Maddie Slusher (22) scored a season-high 19 points in the Falcons home win over Valley on Thursday.

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

