GC’s Sammons signs with Marshall

Greenup County senior Eli Sammons signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to enroll and become a member of the football team at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Sammons finished his senior season as the all-time passing yards leader in northeast Kentucky high school football history and also finishes his high school career as the winningest quarterback in GC history (19 wins). In total, Sammons threw for 7,635 passing yards and 83 passing touchdowns in the Musketeers’ air attack. Sammons will be an early enrollee at Marshall under head coach Doc Holliday.

