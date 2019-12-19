Lady Mohawks roll past Rock Hill

PEDRO — The Northwest Lady Mohawks had the ball rolling, and the shots falling, early and often against host Rock Hill.

As a result, Northwest will enjoy the Christmas holiday thanks to its non-league victory on Wednesday night, as the Lady Mohawks handled the Redwomen 56-35.

Northwest now is 7-1, and won’t play again until back-to-back non-league duels against Piketon on Saturday, Dec. 28 and at Whiteoak on Monday, Dec. 30.

Thus, with the Lady Mohawks having the Southern Ohio Conference Division II bye for this week, it was important for Northwest to play — and win — at Rock Hill.

Northwest wasted little time in picking up Wednesday’s win.

The Lady Mohawks scored 16 first-period points, as Rock Hill had only a three-point goal from Savannah Cade.

The two teams tied 10-10 in the second stanza, but then Northwest went off for 19 third-frame markers compared to just eight for Rock Hill — as the Mohawks hit six of their 10 made free throws in the quarter.

All the Redwomen could do in the third was get 6-of-8 free throws from Lucy Simpson, along with a field goal from MaKenzie Hanshaw.

Haidyn Wamsley with 15 points, Ava Jenkins with 14 points and Valerie Copas with 11 points paced the winners, as all three — along with Terra Webb — canned a three-point goal apiece.

Wamsley and Jenkins scored five field goals apiece, as Copas connected on four.

Keirah Potts posted seven points, while Reagan Lewis landed four points — and Faith Jewett and Kloe Montgomery managed a free throw apiece.

Hanshaw had 11 points, on four field goals and 3-of-4 fourth-quarter free throws, to lead the Redwomen.

Northwest was 10-of-22 on free throws, but overcame that stat with a 21-11 advantage in total field goals.

Northwest’s Audrey Knittel (32) boxes out on Rock Hill’s MaKenzie Hanshaw (24) during Wednesday night’s non-league girls basketball game at Rock Hill High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_12.18.19-NW-RH-Girls-Knittel-.jpg Northwest’s Audrey Knittel (32) boxes out on Rock Hill’s MaKenzie Hanshaw (24) during Wednesday night’s non-league girls basketball game at Rock Hill High School. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Staff report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

