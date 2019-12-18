12/17 Recaps: Tigers continue unbeaten start, West edges Northwest

Valley (3-4, 2-1 SOC II) 56, Paint Valley 45

The third time was the charm in the Valley Indians’ third-time facing an opponent from the Scioto Valley Conference this season in Tuesday’s 56-45 win over the Bearcats.

Eight different Indians broke into the scoring column in Tuesday’s win led by seniors Mason Zaler’s 13 and Kayden Mollette’s 12. Dylan Ellis scored nine, Carter Nickel scored eight, Ty Perkins and Bryce Stuart scored five apiece, and Jared Gahm and George Arnett scored two apiece.

Valley travels to Eastern on Friday in SOC II play.

West (3-2, 1-2 SOC II) 66, Northwest (0-6, 0-4 SOC II) 65

Despite the Mohawks’ best efforts to pick up their first win this season, West was able to edge Northwest 66-65 in SOC II play on Tuesday.

Luke Howard scored a season-high 21 points in the Senators home win while Nick Davis and Brennan Bauer scored 17 and 14 respectively. Dillyn Coe scored seven, Noah Coleman scored five, and Luke Bradford two.

Northwest was led by Billy Crabtree’s 23 points, Nathan Rivers’ 13, Timmy Emmons’ 11, Brycen Carve’s six, Brayden Campbell who scored four, Braxton Marcum and Dakota Secrest who scored three apiece, and Braden Borens who scored two.

West will host Minford on Friday while Northwest hosts Wheelersburg.

Waverly (4-1, 3-0 SOC II) 54, Minford (4-2, 2-2 SOC II) 39

Minford fell in SOC II play at home to Waverly on Tuesday.

Skyler Knore led the Falcons with 10 points, Trenton Zimmerman scored eight, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored seven, Matthew Risner scored five, Adam Crank scored four, Hunter Davis scored three, and Nathan McCormick scored two.

Waverly’s Trey Robertson led all scorers with 22.

Minford hits the road in SOC II play on Friday with a trip to West.

New Boston (6-0, 3-0 SOC I) 73, Clay (3-4, 2-1 SOC I) 43

New Boston improved to 6-0 with their 73-43 road win at Clay, improving their unbeaten start.

Nine different Tigers broke into the scoring column led by Jerome McKinley’s game-high 17 points. Kyle Sexton finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in Tuesday’s win while Tanner Voiers added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Chase Clark added five points in the win in addition to his season-high 10 blocks. Marcus Saunders scored 12, Grady Jackson scored five, De’von Jones scored three, and Devin McLaurin and Malachi Potts each scored two.

For Clay, Shaden Malone scored a team-high 14 points. Gage Moore scored 11, Jaden Jessee scored eight, Clay Cottle scored six, and Evan Woods and Dakota Dodds each scored two.

New Boston will host Green on Friday in SOC I play as Clay travels to Western.

Green (4-3, 1-2 SOC I) 84, East (0-6, 0-3 SOC I) 30

Green rolled in their trip to Sciotoville with an 84-30 win over the host Tartans.

Five different Bobcats broke into double figures in Tuesday’s win.

Levi Singleton led all scorers with 18, Gage Sampson scored 17, Levi Sampson scored 12, Ethan Huffman scored 11, and Alec Smith scored 10 to lead the Bobcats. Troy Otworth scored seven in the win, Trevor Darnell scored four, Mason Hensley scored three, and Caden Brammer scored two.

For East, Austin Smith led the Tartans with 10 points, Hagen Metzler and Kyle Winston each scored eight, and Chase Coyle and Landehn Pernell each scored two.

Green travels to New Boston to take on the undefeated Tigers while East travels to Symmes Valley.

Fairland 72, Portsmouth (1-4, 0-3 OVC) 42

Portsmouth dropped their fourth-straight game in a 72-42 home loss to Fairland on Tuesday.

Eight different Trojans scored in Tuesday’s loss while none broke double-figures.

Matthew Fraulini scored nine, Drew Roe, Jaylind Thomas, and Miles Shipp scored six apiece, Amare Johnson and Dariyonne Bryant scored five apiece, Chris Duff scored three, and Jesse Dixon scored two.

Fairland’s Clayton Thomas led all scorers with a game-high 29 points.

Portsmouth is off from game-action until Saturday when they will host West in non-league play.

