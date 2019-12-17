Swim Results: 12/11 Meet

Northwest 99, Piketon 10 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Northwest – Bower, Tackett, Bruch, Seals (2:25.35, 14)

200 Freestyle

Northwest – Trace Liston (3:01.94, 7)

Piketon – Noah Nichols (3:08.70, 5)

200 Individual Medley

Northwest – Evan Bower (2:56.42, 7)

50 Freestyle

Northwest – Jeremiah Bruch (28.97, 7)

Northwest – Bo Yunkuan (36.21, 5)

100 Butterfly

Northwest – Jeremiah Bruch (1:31.22, 7)

100 Freestyle

Northwest – Trace Liston (1:24.15, 7)

Northwest – Seth Jenkins (1:30.48, 5)

500 Freestyle

Northwest – Orville Tackett (7:04.25, 7)

100 Backstroke

Northwest – Evan Bower (1:22.11, 7)

Piketon – Noah Nichols (1:34.48, 5)

100 Breaststroke

Northwest – Orville Tackett (1:22.45, 7)

Northwest – Bo Yunkuan (1:45.77, 5)

400 Freestyle Relay

Northwest – Yunkuan, Bower, Bruch, Tackett (5:04.53, 14)

Portsmouth 100, Northwest 87 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Northwest – Bower, Tackett, Bruch, Seals (2:22.35, 14)

Portsmouth – Lee, Wallace, McCoy, Fannin (2:24.10, 10)

200 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (2:45.24, 7)

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (2:52.64, 5)

Northwest – Trace Liston (3:01.94, 4)

200 Individual Medley

Northwest – Evan Bower (2:56.42, 7)

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (3:15.43, 5)

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (4:36.69, 4)

50 Freestyle

Northwest – Jeremiah Bruch (28.97, 7)

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (29.69, 5)

Portsmouth – Christian Keys (29.98, 4)

Northwest – Bo Yunkuan (36.21, 3)

100 Butterfly

Northwest – Jeremiah Bruch (1:31.22, 7)

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (2:00.03, 5)

100 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:12.60, 7)

Portsmouth – Donnie Lee (1:15.69, 5)

Northwest – Trace Liston (1:24.15, 4)

Northwest – Seth Jenkins (1:30.48, 3)

500 Freestyle

Northwest – Orville Tackett (7:04.25, 7)

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (8:13.82, 5)

200 Relay

Portsmouth – Fannin, Wallace, Lee, McCoy (2:06.92, 14)

100 Backstroke

Northwest – Evan Bower (1:22.11, 7)

Portsmouth – Codey Brumfield (1:46.19, 5)

100 Breaststroke

Northwest – Orville Tackett (1:22.45, 7)

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:27.88, 5)

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (1:37.31, 4)

Northwest – Bo Yunkuan (1:45.77, 3)

400 Freestyle Relay

Northwest – Yunkuan, Bower, Bruch, Tackett (5:04.53, 14)

Portsmouth – Lee, Bowling, Keys, Doges (5:13.96, 10)

Northwest 92, Wheelersburg 64 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Northwest – Bower, Tackett, Bruch, Seals (2:25.35, 14)

Wheelersburg – Jones, Wright, Boggs, Green (2:33.00, 10)

200 Freestyle

Northwest – Trace Liston (3:01.94, 7)

Wheelersburg – Cole Rhea (3:11.73, 5)

200 Individual Medley

Northwest – Evan Bower (2:56.42, 7)

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (3:11.89, 5)

50 Freestyle

Northwest – Jeremiah Bruch (28.97, 7)

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (29.76, 5)

Northwest – Bo Yunkuan (36.21, 4)

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (33.83, 3)

100 Butterfly

Northwest – Jeremiah Bruch (1:31.22, 7)

100 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (1:07.18, 7)

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (1:15.81, 5)

Northwest – Trace Liston (1:24.15, 4)

Northwest – Seth Jenkins (1:30.48, 3)

500 Freestyle

Northwest – Orville Tackett (7:04.25, 7)

200 Relay

Wheelersburg – Boggs, Wright, Jones, Green (2:16.65, 14)

100 Backstroke

Northwest – Evan Bower (1:22.11, 7)

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (1:43.26, 5)

Wheelersburg – Aidan Wright (1:58.42, 4)

100 Breaststroke

Northwest – Orville Tackett (1:22.45, 7)

Northwest – Bo Yunkuan (1:45.77, 5)

400 Freestyle Relay

Northwest – Yunkuan, Bower, Bruch, Tackett (5:04.53, 14)

Portsmouth 121, Piketon 11 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Portsmouth – Lee, Wallace, McCoy, Fannin (2:24.10, 14)

200 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (2:45.24, 7)

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (2:52.64, 5)

Piketon – Noah Nichols (3:08.70, 4)

200 Individual Medley

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (3:15.43, 7)

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (4:36.69, 5)

50 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (29.69, 7)

Portsmouth – Christian Keys (29.98, 5)

100 Butterfly

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (2:00.03, 7)

100 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:12.60, 7)

Portsmouth – Donnie Lee (1:15.69, 5)

500 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (8:13.82, 7)

200 Relay

Portsmouth – Fannin, Wallace, Lee, McCoy (2:06.92, 14)

100 Backstroke

Piketon – Noah Nichols (1:34.48, 7)

Portsmouth – Codey Brumfield (1:46.19, 5)

100 Breaststroke

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:27.88, 7)

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (1:37.31, 5)

400 Freestyle Relay

Portsmouth – Lee, Bowling, Keys, Doges (5:13.96, 14)

Portsmouth West 45, Piketon 14 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

West – Hazelbaker, Carr, Runion, Malnar (2:41.71, 14)

200 Freestyle

Piketon – Noah Nichols (3:08.70, 7)

200 Individual Medley

West – Reilly Carr (3:24.65, 7)

50 Freestyle

West – Caleb Hazelbaker (31.66, 7)

West – Mitchell Malnar (32.34, 5)

100 Backstroke

Piketon – Noah Nichols (1:34.48, 7)

West – Carson Malnar (1:37. 10, 5)

100 Breaststroke

West – Abe Blevins (2:02.42, 7)

Wheelersburg 73, Piketon 14 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Wheelersburg – Jones, Wright, Boggs, Green (2:33.00, 14)

200 Freestyle

Piketon – Noah Nichols (3:08.70, 7)

Wheelersburg – Cole Rhea (3:11.73, 5)

200 Individual Medley

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (3:11.89, 7)

50 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (29.76, 7)

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (33.83, 5)

100 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (1:07.18, 7)

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (1:15.81, 5)

200 Relay

Wheelersburg – Boggs, Wright, Jones Green (2:16.65, 14)

100 Backstroke

Piketon – Noah Nichols (1:34.48, 7)

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (1:43.26, 5)

Wheelersburg – Aidan Wright (1:58.42, 4)

Portsmouth 120, Portsmouth West 33 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Portsmouth – Lee, Wallace, McCoy, Fannin (2:24.10, 14)

West – Hazelbaker, Carr, Runion, Malnar (2:41.71, 10)

200 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (2:45.24, 7)

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (2:52.64, 5)

200 Individual Medley

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (3:15.43, 7)

West – Reilly Carr (3:24.65, 5)

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (4:36.69, 4)

50 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (29.69, 7)

Portsmouth – Christian Keys (29.98, 5)

West – Caleb Hazelbaker (31.66, 4)

West – Mitchell Malnar (32.34, 3)

100 Butterfly

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (2:00.03, 7)

100 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:12.60, 7)

Portsmouth – Donnie Lee (1:15.69, 5)

500 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (8:13.82, 7)

200 Relay

Portsmouth – Fannin, Wallace, Lee, McCoy (2:06.92, 14)

100 Backstroke

West – Carson Malnar (1:37. 10, 7)

Portsmouth – Codey Brumfield (1:46.19, 5)

100 Breaststroke

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:27.88, 7)

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (1:37.31, 5)

West – Abe Blevins (2:02.42, 4)

400 Freestyle Relay

Portsmouth – Lee, Bowling, Keys, Doges (5:13.96, 14)

Portsmouth 114, Wheelersburg 60 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Portsmouth – Lee, Wallace, McCoy, Fannin (2:24.10, 14)

Wheelersburg – Jones, Wright, Boggs, Green (2:33.00, 10)

200 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (2:45.24, 7)

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (2:52.64, 5)

Wheelersburg – Cole Rhea (3:11.73, 4)

200 Individual Medley

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (3:11.89, 7)

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (3:15.43, 5)

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (4:36.69, 4)

50 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Tyler McCoy (29.69, 7)

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (29.76, 5)

Portsmouth – Christian Keys (29.98, 4)

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (33.83, 3)

100 Butterfly

Portsmouth – JaQuan Pearsall (2:00.03, 7)

100 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (1:07.18, 7)

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:12.60, 5)

Portsmouth – Donnie Lee (1:15.69, 4)

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (1:15.81, 3)

500 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Conner Emnett (8:13.82, 7)

200 Relay

Portsmouth – Fannin, Wallace, Lee, McCoy (2:06.92, 14)

Wheelersburg – Boggs, Wright, Jones, Green (2:16.65, 10)

100 Backstroke

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (1:43.26, 5)

Portsmouth – Codey Brumfield (1:46.19, 5)

Wheelersburg – Aidan Wright (1:58.42, 4)

100 Breaststroke

Portsmouth – Bryce Wallace (1:27.88, 7)

Portsmouth – Aiden Donges (1:37.31, 5)

400 Freestyle Relay

Portsmouth – Lee, Bowling, Keys, Doges (5:13.96, 14)

Wheelersburg 73, Portsmouth West 38 (Boys)

200 Medley Relay

Wheelersburg – Jones, Wright, Boggs, Green (2:33.00, 14)

West – Hazelbaker, Carr, Runion, Malnar (2:41.71, 10)

200 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Cole Rhea (3:11.73, 7)

200 Individual Medley

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (3:11.89, 7)

West – Reilly Carr (3:24.65, 5)

50 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (29.76, 7)

West – Caleb Hazelbaker (31.66, 5)

West – Mitchell Malnar (32.34, 4)

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (33.83, 3)

100 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Eric Green (1:07.18, 7)

Wheelersburg – Joshua Boggs (1:15.81, 5)

200 Relay

Wheelersburg – Boggs, Wright, Jones Green (2:16.65, 14)

100 Backstroke

West – Carson Malnar (1:37. 10, 7)

Wheelersburg – Eli Jones (1:43.26, 5)

Wheelersburg – Aidan Wright (1:58.42, 4)

100 Breaststroke

West – Abe Blevins (2:02.42, 7)

Northwest 101, Portsmouth 99 (Girls)

200 Medley Relay

Northwest – Estep, Lewis, Burchett, Montavon (2:53.86, 14)

Portsmouth – Davis, Morris, Calvin, Scott (3:03.17, 10)

200 Freestyle

Northwest – Cassidy Damron (3:19.32, 7)

Portsmouth – Alainnah Scott (3:28.58, 5)

Portsmouth – Tori Woodrow (3:32.27, 4)

200 Individual Medley

Portsmouth – Megan Calvin (3:42.28, 7)

Northwest – Piper Estep (3:43.49, 5)

Northwest – Lily Rockwell (4:44.09, 4)

50 Freestyle

Northwest – Madison Montavon (33.6, 7)

Portsmouth – Curbee Morris (37.19, 5)

Portsmouth – Katie Davis (38.45, 4)

Northwest – Jaclyn Burchett (37.28, 3)

100 Butterfly

Portsmouth – Megan Calvin (1:46.89, 7)

100 Freestyle

Northwest – Reagan Lewis (1:14.15, 7)

Northwest – Madison Montavon (1:16.73, 5)

Portsmouth – Curbee Morris (1:27.72, 4)

Portsmouth – Tori Dunn (1:30.47, 3)

500 Freestyle

Northwest – Jaclyn Burchett (9:07.01, 7)

Portsmouth – Alainnah Scott (9:38.15, 5)

Portsmouth – Cassidy Bianco (10:44.60, 4)

200 Relay

Portsmouth – Calvin, Davis, Morris, Scott (2:33.26, 14)

Northwest – Montavon, Rockwell, Pierce, Damron (2:58.90, 10)

100 Backstroke

Northwest – Reagan Lewis (1:31.70, 7)

Portsmouth – Katie Davis (1:46.39, 5)

Portsmouth – Tori Dunn (2:02.20, 4)

Northwest – Zoe Piece (2:04.47, 3)

100 Breaststroke

Northwest – Piper Estep (1:54.99, 7)

Portsmouth – Tori Woodrow (2:01.51, 5)

Portsmouth – Skylar Boehm (2:25.18, 4)

400 Relay

Northwest – Burchett, Estep, Montavon, Lewis (5:50.74, 14)

Portsmouth – Woodrow, Corke, Dunn, Lyon (6:36.12, 10)

Northwest 108, Portsmouth West 38 (Girls)

200 Medley Relay

Northwest – Estep, Lewis, Burchett, Montavon (2:53.86, 14)

West – Macias, Williams, Burchett, Pfau (3:20.17, 10)

200 Freestyle

Northwest – Cassidy Damron (3:19.32, 7)

200 Individual Medley

Northwest – Piper Estep (3:43.49, 7)

West – Ashlynn Pfau (3:53.45, 5)

Northwest – Lily Rockwell (4:44.09, 4)

50 Freestyle

Northwest – Madison Montavon (33.6, 7)

Northwest – Jaclyn Burchett (37.28, 5)

West – Preslee Jenkins (38.09, 4)

West – Sharon Macias (42.99, 3)

100 Butterfly

West – Sydney Burchett (2:01.19, 7)

100 Freestyle

Northwest – Reagan Lewis (1:14.15, 7)

Northwest – Madison Montavon (1:16.73, 5)

500 Freestyle

Northwest – Jaclyn Burchett (9:07.01, 7)

200 Relay

Northwest – Montavon, Rockwell, Pierce, Damron (2:58.90, 14)

100 Backstroke

Northwest – Reagan Lewis (1:31.70, 7)

West – Sharon Macias (1:59.15, 5)

West – Sydney Burchett (1:59.27, 4)

Northwest – Zoe Piece (2:04.47, 3)

100 Breaststroke

Northwest – Piper Estep (1:54.99, 7)

400 Relay

Northwest – Burchett, Estep, Montavon, Lewis (5:50.74, 14)

Northwest 95, Wheelersburg 80 (Girls)

200 Medley Relay

Wheelersburg – Sosby, Warren, Boggs, Nolan (2:46.44, 14)

Northwest – Estep, Lewis, Burchett, Montavon (2:53.86, 10)

200 Freestyle

Northwest – Cassidy Damron (3:19.32, 7)

Wheelersburg – Maria Nolan (3:30.70, 5)

200 Individual Medley

Wheelersburg – Emily Boggs (3:10.56, 7)

Northwest – Piper Estep (3:43.49, 5)

Northwest – Lily Rockwell (4:44.09, 4)

50 Freestyle

Northwest – Madison Montavon (33.66, 7)

Wheelersburg – Kyra Warren (36.04, 5)

Northwest – Jaclyn Burchett (37.28, 4)

Wheelersburg – Maegan Jolly (49.60, 3)

100 Freestyle

Northwest – Reagan Lewis (1:14.15, 7)

Northwest – Madison Montavon (1:16.73, 5)

Wheelersburg – Maria Nolan (1:34.19, 4)

Wheelersburg – Jasmine Sosby (1:39.15, 3)

500 Freestyle

Northwest – Jaclyn Burchett (9:07.01, 7)

Wheelersburg – Makahla Petitto (10:05.75, 5)

200 Relay

Wheelersburg – Boggs, Nolan, Warren, Sosby (2:28.04, 14)

Northwest – Montavon, Rockwell, Pierce, Damron (2:58.90, 10)

100 Backstroke

Northwest – Reagan Lewis (1:31.70, 7)

Wheelersburg – Jasmine Sosby (1:33.96, 5)

Northwest – Zoe Piece (2:04.47, 4)

Wheelersburg – Maegan Jolly (2:33.24, 3)

100 Breaststroke

Wheelersburg – Emily Boggs (1:35.26, 7)

Wheelersburg – Kyra Warren (1:46.53, 5)

Northwest – Piper Estep (1:54.99, 4)

400 Relay

Northwest – Burchett, Estep, Montavon, Lewis (5:50.74, 14)

Portsmouth 125, Portsmouth West 37 (Girls)

200 Medley Relay

Portsmouth – Davis, Morris, Calvin, Scott (3:03.17, 14)

West – Macias, Williams, Burchett, Pfau (3:20.17, 10)

200 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Alainnah Scott (3:28.58, 7)

Portsmouth – Tori Woodrow (3:32.27, 5)

200 Individual Medley

Portsmouth – Megan Calvin (3:42.28, 7)

West – Ashlynn Pfau (3:53.45, 5)

50 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Curbee Morris (37.19, 7)

West – Preslee Jenkins (38.09, 5)

Portsmouth – Katie Davis (38.45, 4)

West – Sharon Macias (42.99, 3)

100 Butterfly

Portsmouth – Megan Calvin (1:46.89, 7)

West – Sydney Burchett (2:01.19, 5)

100 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Curbee Morris (1:27.72, 7)

Portsmouth – Tori Dunn (1:30.47, 5)

500 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Alainnah Scott (9:38.15, 7)

Portsmouth – Cassidy Bianco (10:44.60, 5)

200 Relay

Portsmouth – Calvin, Davis, Morris, Scott (2:33.26, 14)

100 Backstroke

Portsmouth – Katie Davis (1:46.39, 7)

West – Sharon Macias (1:59.15, 5)

West – Sydney Burchett (1:59.27, 4)

Portsmouth – Tori Dunn (2:02.20, 3)

100 Breaststroke

Portsmouth – Tori Woodrow (2:01.51, 7)

Portsmouth – Skylar Boehm (2:25.18, 5)

400 Relay

Portsmouth – Woodrow, Corke, Dunn, Lyon (6:36.12, 14)

Portsmouth 105, Wheelersburg 84 (Girls)

200 Medley Relay

Wheelersburg – Sosby, Warren, Boggs, Nolan (2:46.44, 14)

Portsmouth – Davis, Morris, Calvin, Scott (3:03.17, 10)

200 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Alainnah Scott (3:28.58, 7)

Wheelersburg – Maria Nolan (3:30.70, 5)

Portsmouth – Tori Woodrow (3:32.27, 4)

200 Individual Medley

Wheelersburg – Emily Boggs (3:10.56, 7)

Portsmouth – Megan Calvin (3:42.28, 5)

50 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Kyra Warren (36.04, 7)

Portsmouth – Curbee Morris (37.19, 5)

Portsmouth – Katie Davis (38.45, 4)

Wheelersburg – Maegan Jolly (49.60, 3)

100 Butterfly

Portsmouth – Megan Calvin (1:46.89, 7)

100 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Curbee Morris (1:27.72, 7)

Portsmouth – Tori Dunn (1:30.47, 5)

Wheelersburg – Maria Nolan (1:34.19, 4)

Wheelersburg – Jasmine Sosby (1:39.15, 3)

500 Freestyle

Portsmouth – Alainnah Scott (9:38.15, 7)

Wheelersburg – Makahla Petitto (10:05.75, 5)

Portsmouth – Cassidy Bianco (10:44.60, 4)

200 Relay

Wheelersburg – Boggs, Nolan, Warren, Sosby (2:28.04, 14)

Portsmouth – Calvin, Davis, Morris, Scott (2:33.26, 10)

100 Backstroke

Wheelersburg – Jasmine Sosby (1:33.96, 7)

Portsmouth – Katie Davis (1:46.39, 5)

Portsmouth – Tori Dunn (2:02.20, 4)

Wheelersburg – Maegan Jolly (2:33.24, 3)

100 Breaststroke

Wheelersburg – Emily Boggs (1:35.26, 7)

Wheelersburg – Kyra Warren (1:46.53, 5)

Portsmouth – Tori Woodrow (2:01.51, 4)

Portsmouth – Skylar Boehm (2:25.18, 3)

400 Relay

Portsmouth – Woodrow, Corke, Dunn, Lyon (6:36.12, 14)

Wheelersburg 93, Portsmouth West 40 (Girls)

200 Medley Relay

Wheelersburg – Sosby, Warren, Boggs, Nolan (2:46.44, 14)

West – Macias, Williams, Burchett, Pfau (3:20.17, 10)

200 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Maria Nolan (3:30.70, 7)

200 Individual Medley

Wheelersburg – Emily Boggs (3:10.56, 7)

West – Ashlynn Pfau (3:53.45, 5)

50 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Kyra Warren (36.04, 7)

West – Preslee Jenkins (38.09, 5)

West – Sharon Macias (42.99, 4)

Wheelersburg – Maegan Jolly (49.60, 3)

100 Butterfly

West – Sydney Burchett (2:01.19, 7)

100 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Maria Nolan (1:34.19, 7)

Wheelersburg – Jasmine Sosby (1:39.15, 5)

500 Freestyle

Wheelersburg – Makahla Petitto (10:05.75, 7)

200 Relay

Wheelersburg – Boggs, Nolan, Warren, Sosby (2:28.04, 14)

100 Backstroke

Wheelersburg – Jasmine Sosby (1:33.96, 7)

West – Sharon Macias (1:59.15, 5)

West – Sydney Burchett (1:59.27, 4)

Wheelersburg – Maegan Jolly (2:33.24, 3)

100 Breaststroke

Wheelersburg – Emily Boggs (1:35.26, 7)

Wheelersburg – Kyra Warren (1:46.53, 5)

Four Scioto County school’s swim teams met last Wednesday (12/11) for the season’s second meet.