12/16 Recaps: Tigers, Titans set-up battle of league unbeatens

Gallia Academy 42, Portsmouth (4-5, 1-4 OVC) 39

Portsmouth fell in overtime to Gallia Academy on Monday.

Hannah Hughes scored a game-high 24 points in Monday’s loss while Nia Trinadad scored nine and Skilyn Robinson scored six.

Portsmouth travels to Ironton on Thursday in OVC play.

New Boston (7-2, 5-0 SOC II) 45, Ironton St. Joe (3-3, 2-3 SOC II) 25

New Boston defeated SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe 45-25 on Monday.

Lexus Oiler led all scorers with a game-high 14 points in the win. In total, seven different Tigers found the scoring column. Taylen Hickman finishes with eight points, Sammy Oiler and Shelby Easter each scored six, Kenzie Whitley and Dylan O’Rourke each scored five, and Cadence Williams scored two.

New Boston is back in action on Thursday when they travel to Notre Dame in a battle of SOC I unbeatens.

Northwest (6-1, 5-1 SOC II) 40, South Webster (4-4, 3-2 SOC II) 31

Northwest edged out the visiting South Webster Jeeps on Monday to improve to 6-1 (5-1 SOC II) to remain firmly alive in the conference race.

Keirah Potts led all scorers with a game-high 15 in Monday’s win as six Lady Mohawks broke into the scoring column. Terah Webb finished with seven, Haidyn Wamsley and Ava Jenkins each scored six, Audrey Knittel scored four, and Kloe Montgomery scored two.

For South Webster, Baylee Cox and Bri Claxon each scored nine to lead the Jeeps. Faith Maloney scored eight, Liz Shupert scored three, and Kenzie Hornikel scored two.

Northwest travels to Rock Hill in non-league play Wednesday while South Webster is at Oak Hill on Thursday.

Wheelersburg (7-0, 5-0 SOC II) 44, Minford (2-4, 2-3 SOC II) 37

Wheelersburg continued its’ perfect start with a home win over Minford on Monday.

Kaylee Darnell led all scorers with 21 points in the win. Alaina Keeney finished with 13, Ellie Kallner finished six, and Makenna Walker finished with four.

Minford was led by Livi Shonkwiler’s 11 points, Maddie Slusher and Makenzie Watters’ eight points, Hannah Tolle who scored seven, Makayla Watters who scored two, and Ally Coriell who scored one.

Wheelersburg will host Waverly in an SOC II battle on Thursday while Minford prepares to host Valley.

Notre Dame (7-0, 5-0 SOC I) 74, East (0-8, 0-5 SOC I) 22

Notre Dame improved its’ perfect start with a 74-22 road win at East on Monday.

Notre Dame’s Ava Hassel led all scorers with 20 points as 13 different Titans got into the scoring column but none other than Hassel broke double-figures.

Cassie Schaefer scored nine, Taylor Schmidt scored eight, Isabel Cassidy scored seven, Chloe Delabar scored six, Claire Dettwiller, Kamryn Bradford, and Charlee Lansing each scored four, Mallory Boland and Molly Creech each scored three, and Lauren Campbell, Annie Dettwiller, and Madison Brown each scored two.

Green (5-2, 4-1 SOC I) 68, Western (1-6, 1-4 SOC I) 47

Green put four girls in double-figures in its’ 68-47 home win over Western on Monday.

Kasey Kimbler scored a game-high 18, Kame Sweeney scored 14, Anna Knapp and Charli Blevins each scored 12, and Kimberly Brown and Brelan Baldridge scored six each in the Bobcats home win.

Green will travel to Willow Wood on Monday in search of another SOC I win.

Staff Report

