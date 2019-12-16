Posted on by

South Webster’s Blizzard signs with SSU


Staff Report

South Webster senior Mason Blizzard (center seated) signed his letter of intent to enroll and continue his cross country and track and field careers at Shawnee State University. Blizzard is planning to major in education upon enrollment at SSU.

Submitted photo

