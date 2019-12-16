South Webster’s Blizzard signs with SSU

South Webster senior Mason Blizzard (center seated) signed his letter of intent to enroll and continue his cross country and track and field careers at Shawnee State University. Blizzard is planning to major in education upon enrollment at SSU.

Staff Report

South Webster senior Mason Blizzard (center seated) signed his letter of intent to enroll and continue his cross country and track and field careers at Shawnee State University. Blizzard is planning to major in education upon enrollment at SSU. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Mason-Blizzard_Signing-1.jpg South Webster senior Mason Blizzard (center seated) signed his letter of intent to enroll and continue his cross country and track and field careers at Shawnee State University. Blizzard is planning to major in education upon enrollment at SSU. Submitted photo

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved