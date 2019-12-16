‘Burg’s Whitley signs with Rio

WHEELERSBURG – At his signing ceremony on Friday, Wheelersburg senior Zach Whitley signed his letter of intent to join the University of Rio Grande’s cross country and track and field teams beginning in the fall of 2020.

“It’s really exciting. I didn’t really expect to at the start of the season,” Whitley said of signing. “This all happened pretty quickly. But it’s really exciting and it’s great to have everyone here.”

During his time at Wheelersburg, Whitley has been a member of both the cross country and track teams. As a sophomore, Whitley qualified for the Division II Regional Meet at Muskingum in May 2018 as part of the Pirates’ 4×400 meter relay team alongside teammates Chase Stidham, Nate King, and Zeke Emnett.

“I started track in seventh grade, wasn’t really good at it until I started lifting in my sophomore year,” Whitley said. “Then I started getting into regionals and almost making it to state last year. Senior year coming up this spring, I’m excited to see what I can do before college.”

Whitley says upon enrolling at Rio Grande he plans on majoring in biology.

“They really want me to focus on improving my times, while also keeping up my grades,” Whitley said of his future as a member of the RedStorm. “Being a student is a big part of my journey to run.”

Wheelersburg senior Zach Whitley (center) signed his letter of intent on Friday, December 13th to run track and field as well as cross country for the University of Rio Grande RedStorm. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_2035.jpg Wheelersburg senior Zach Whitley (center) signed his letter of intent on Friday, December 13th to run track and field as well as cross country for the University of Rio Grande RedStorm. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved