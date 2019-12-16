Cummins reaches 1,500 point mark as No. 7 Bears top Buccaneers

The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State overcame a rugged first half start on Saturday to collect a 88-54 victory over the Virgin Islands on Saturday afternoon at Waller Gymnasium in Portsmouth, with Bailey Cummins leading five double-figure scorers with a game-high 27 points and becoming the eighth player in Shawnee State history to obtain 1,500 points for her career in the victory.

SSU, who shot 31-of-72 from the field in the victory, collected a 43.1 shooting percentage as a result compared to Virgin Islands’ 27.3 percent accuracy rating from the floor (15-of-55). The Bears, behind Sydney King’s career-high 17 rebounds, owned the glass, outrebounding the Buccaneers 49-27, and forced 24 Virgin Islands turnovers while committing only 16.

For all but 20 seconds of the opening half, Shawnee State played from behind as the Bears shot just 10-of-32 in the opening half and went 2-of-10 from beyond the arc. However, Anyia Pride’s activity on both ends of the floor led to five straight points for the sophomore, who tied the score at 25-apiece, and Cummins knocked down a three-pointer with .9 remaining to put Shawnee State in front, 30-27, at the half.

Cummins’ three-pointer, which broke the ballgame’s third tie, allowed SSU to take the lead for good as a pair of free throws from Bethany Mackin were followed by back-to-back transition three-pointers by Cummins and Mackin to go on an 11-0 run, giving the Bears a 38-27 lead with 8:41 to play in the third quarter of action.

From that point forward, the Bears never led by less than nine points as Cummins and Mackin continued their hot spells from the field. Cummins, who scored her 1,500th point on her trademark runner with 8:20 to go, scored 20 of her 27 points in the second half, shot 78.6 percent from the floor, 71 percent from deep, and collected five rebounds to go along with two assists and no turnovers, allowing SSU to pull away for the easy victory.

In addition to King’s 17-rebound outing, the forward added in 12 points, two steals and a block, while Bethany Mackin posted 17 points, six steals, and four assists and Anyia Pride, along with Brandie Snow, added in 10 points apiece in the outing. Both Snow and Pride added in six rebounds with the former posting a team-high five assists from her off-guard position, while King, Mackin, and Snow scored 10 points apiece in the second half.

The 13-1 Bears will be back in action on Wednesday evening when Shawnee State takes on Wilmington. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

