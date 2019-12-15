Boys Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/15)

Standings for Scioto County boys basketball thru 12/15:
*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.
T1. New Boston 5-0 (2-0 SOC I)
T1. Wheelersburg 2-0 (2-0 (SOC II)
3. Minford 4-1 (2-1 SOC II)
T4. Clay 3-3 (2-0 SOC I)
T4. Green 3-3 (0-2 SOC I)
T4. West 2-2 (0-2 SOC II)
7. Notre Dame 2-3 (0-2 SOC I)
8. Valley 2-4 (2-1 SOC II)
9. Portsmouth 1-3 (0-2 OVC)
10. South Webster 1-5 (0-3 SOC II)
T11. Northwest 0-5 (0-3 SOC II)
T11. East 0-5 (0-2 SOC I)
Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/15:
Gage Sampson, senior, Green: 22.8 ppg (six games played)
Tanner Voiers, junior, New Boston: 20.0 ppg (five games played)
Kyle Sexton, junior, New Boston: 19.4 ppg (five games played)
J.J. Truitt, junior, Wheelersburg: 18.0 ppg (two games played)
Brayden Bockway, senior, South Webster: 17.2 ppg (six games played)
Matthew Fraulini, senior, Portsmouth: 16.5 ppg (four games played)
Levi Sampson, freshman, Green: 13.8 ppg (six games played)
Nick Davis, senior, West: 12.8 ppg (four games played)
Jermaine Powell, sophomore, Notre Dame: 12.6 ppg (five games played)
Dariyonne Bryant, sophomore, Portsmouth: 12.3 ppg (four games played)
