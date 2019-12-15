Boys Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/15)

Standings for Scioto County boys basketball thru 12/15:

*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.

T1. New Boston 5-0 (2-0 SOC I)

T1. Wheelersburg 2-0 (2-0 (SOC II)

3. Minford 4-1 (2-1 SOC II)

T4. Clay 3-3 (2-0 SOC I)

T4. Green 3-3 (0-2 SOC I)

T4. West 2-2 (0-2 SOC II)

7. Notre Dame 2-3 (0-2 SOC I)

8. Valley 2-4 (2-1 SOC II)

9. Portsmouth 1-3 (0-2 OVC)

10. South Webster 1-5 (0-3 SOC II)

T11. Northwest 0-5 (0-3 SOC II)

T11. East 0-5 (0-2 SOC I)

Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/15:

Gage Sampson, senior, Green: 22.8 ppg (six games played)

Tanner Voiers, junior, New Boston: 20.0 ppg (five games played)

Kyle Sexton, junior, New Boston: 19.4 ppg (five games played)

J.J. Truitt, junior, Wheelersburg: 18.0 ppg (two games played)

Brayden Bockway, senior, South Webster: 17.2 ppg (six games played)

Matthew Fraulini, senior, Portsmouth: 16.5 ppg (four games played)

Levi Sampson, freshman, Green: 13.8 ppg (six games played)

Nick Davis, senior, West: 12.8 ppg (four games played)

Jermaine Powell, sophomore, Notre Dame: 12.6 ppg (five games played)

Dariyonne Bryant, sophomore, Portsmouth: 12.3 ppg (four games played)

New Boston junior Tanner Voiers (3) and junior Kyle Sexton (not pictured) are second and third among Scioto County boys basketball players in points per game average through the Tigers first five games.