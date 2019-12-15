Trojans trounce Wildcats for second-straight win

PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth hosted – and for the second straight year defeated – the Whiteaok Wildcats on Saturday 40-12 to improve to 4-4 on the season with a 1-3 record in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Saturday’s win for the Lady Trojans marks the second-straight year that Portsmouth has defeated the Lady Wildcats after their 50-13 win on December 15th, 2018.

364 days later and the Amy Hughes-led Lady Trojans are making the most out of their second consecutive win – both over the Wildcats and on the season – their second such streak through their first eight games.

Saturday’s win over the Lady Wildcats comes just two days after the Lady Trojans escaped Pedro with a 37-30 OVC win over the Rock Hill Redwomen.

In Saturday’s win, Portsmouth was able to get five girls in the scoring column while ten total Lady Trojans were able to check into the game.

The Lady Trojans held a 3-2 lead over Whiteoak after one quarter in a period which Hannah Hughes’ made-three was the lone field goal made.

Whiteoak’s Kara Ward scored the Lady Wildcats’ lone field goal of the first half in the early second quarter to give Whiteoak a 4-3 lead over Portsmouth.

A Hughes’ field goal gave the Trojans a lead at 5-4, one in which they wouldn’t look back from. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Trojans had used a 32-0 run that spanned nearly all of quarters two and three to take a 35-4 over the Lady Wildcats entering the fourth frame.

Ashanti Richardson finished with a game-high 13 rebounds while Hughes and Skilyn Robinson each grabbed five. Richardson and Hughes also each finished with three steals.

Hughes finished with a game-high 24 points, Robinson and Kierston Reed each scored five, Nia Trinadad scored four, and Jaiden Rickett scored two.

For Whiteoak, Kylie Bratton led the Lady Wildcats with five points, Kensley Bailey, Ward, and Brooklyn Campbell each scored two, and Hannah Price scored one.

Portsmouth will continue its’ OVC run next week with road trips to face Gallia Academy (0-6) on Monday and Ironton (5-0) on Thursday before participating in the Ripley Holiday Tournament December 27th-28th. The Lady Trojans are next back in Trojan Arena on January 6th as they will host Coal Grove in OVC play.

Whiteoak 2 2 0 8 – 12

Portsmouth 3 12 20 5 – 40

Whiteoak 12

Kensley Bailey 0 2-2 2, Brie Walker 0 0-0 0, Kara Ward 1 0-0 2, Ann Ames 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Campbell 1 0-0 2, Hannah Price 0 1-2 1, Emmy Hawkins 0 0-0 0, Lizz Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kylie Bratton 2 0-0 5; TOTALS: 4 3-4 12; Three-point field goals: 1 (Bratton 1)

Portsmouth 40 (4-4, 1-3 OVC)

Hannah Hughes 8 1-3 24, Ashanti Richardson 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Rickett 1 0-0 2, Nia Trinadad 1 1-2 4, Skilyn Robinson 2 1-2 5, Hailey Peterman 0 0-3 0, Kymaree Carter 0 0-0 0, Gabi Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kierston Reed 2 0-0 5, Joy Livingston 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 14 3-10 40; Three-point field goals: 5 (Hughes 3, Trindad and Reed 1 each)

Portsmouth hosted and defeated Whiteoak 40-12 in non-league play on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Trojans improved to 4-4 with Saturday's win.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

