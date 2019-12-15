Girls Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/15)

Standings for Scioto County girls basketball thru 12/15:
*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.
T1. Notre Dame 6-0, 4-0 SOC I
T1. Wheelersburg 6-0, 4-0 SOC II
3. Northwest 5-1, 4-1 SOC II
4. New Boston 6-2, 4-0 SOC I
5. Green 4-2, 3-1 SOC I
6. South Webster 4-3, 3-1 SOC II
7. Portsmouth 4-4, 1-3 OVC
8. Minford 2-3, 2-2 SOC II
9. Valley 2-4, 1-3 SOC II
10. West 2-5, 0-4 SOC II
11. Clay 1-6, 1-3 SOC I
12. East 0-7, 0-4 SOC I
Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/15:
1. Kasey Kimbler, sophomore, Green: 20.0 ppg (six games played)
2. Bri Claxon, sophomore, South Webster: 19.4 ppg (seven games played)
3. Hannah Hughes, senior, Portsmouth: 17.3 ppg (eight games played)
4. Ava Hassel, junior, Notre Dame: 16.0 ppg (six games played)
5. Kaylee Darnell, junior, Wheelersburg: 14.5 ppg (five games played)
6. Lexus Oiler, senior, New Boston: 14.3 ppg (eight games played)
7. Hannah Tolle, senior, Minford: 13.6 ppg (five games played)
8. Bre Call, senior, Valley: 13.5 ppg (six games played)
9.Valerie Copas, junior, Northwest: 12.8 ppg (six games played)
10. Sammy Oiler, senior, New Boston: 12.4 ppg (eight games played)
