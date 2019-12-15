Girls Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/15)

Standings for Scioto County girls basketball thru 12/15:

*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.

T1. Notre Dame 6-0, 4-0 SOC I

T1. Wheelersburg 6-0, 4-0 SOC II

3. Northwest 5-1, 4-1 SOC II

4. New Boston 6-2, 4-0 SOC I

5. Green 4-2, 3-1 SOC I

6. South Webster 4-3, 3-1 SOC II

7. Portsmouth 4-4, 1-3 OVC

8. Minford 2-3, 2-2 SOC II

9. Valley 2-4, 1-3 SOC II

10. West 2-5, 0-4 SOC II

11. Clay 1-6, 1-3 SOC I

12. East 0-7, 0-4 SOC I

Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/15:

1. Kasey Kimbler, sophomore, Green: 20.0 ppg (six games played)

2. Bri Claxon, sophomore, South Webster: 19.4 ppg (seven games played)

3. Hannah Hughes, senior, Portsmouth: 17.3 ppg (eight games played)

4. Ava Hassel, junior, Notre Dame: 16.0 ppg (six games played)

5. Kaylee Darnell, junior, Wheelersburg: 14.5 ppg (five games played)

6. Lexus Oiler, senior, New Boston: 14.3 ppg (eight games played)

7. Hannah Tolle, senior, Minford: 13.6 ppg (five games played)

8. Bre Call, senior, Valley: 13.5 ppg (six games played)

9.Valerie Copas, junior, Northwest: 12.8 ppg (six games played)

10. Sammy Oiler, senior, New Boston: 12.4 ppg (eight games played)

Green sophomore Kasey Kimbler (4) leads all Scioto County girls basketball players with a 20.0 ppg average through the Lady Bobcats first six games in their 4-2 start to the season.