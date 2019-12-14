Weekend Basketball Recaps (12/13-14)

Friday, December 13th

Boys

Valley 58 (2-4, 2-1 SOC II), Northwest 51 (0-4, 0-3 SOC II)

Valley picked up a conference road win at Northwest on Friday to improve to 2-4 while Northwest drops to 0-4.

Mason Zaler and Kayden Mollette each scored 14 points to lead the Indians. Carter Nickel scored 10, Bryce Stuart scored eight, George Arnett scored six, Dylan Ellis scored four, and Ty Perkins scored two in Friday’s win.

Northwest senior Billy Crabtree led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. Nathan Rivers finished with 10, Timmy Emmons, Brayden Campbell, and Blake Carver each scored four, and Braden Borens scored two for the Mohawks.

Valley travels to Paint Valley on Tuesday in non-league play while Northwest travels to Ironton St. Joseph on Saturday.

Minford 70 (4-1, 2-1 SOC II), South Webster 64 (1-4, 0-3 SOC II)

Minford earned a road SOC II win over South Webster on Friday 70-64 over the host Jeeps.

Trenton Zimmerman scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Falcons. Nathan McCormick finished with 15, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis finished with 13, Hunter Davis finished with 12, Skyler Knore finished with seven, Matthew Risner finished with three, and Adam Crank finished with three.

For South Webster, Brayden Bockway led all scorers with 20, Trae Zimmerman and Andrew Smith each scored 13, Devyn Coriell finished with eight, Gabe Ruth finished with seven, and Aidan Andrews finished with three.

South Webster will host Eastern on Tuesday while Minford will host Waverly.

Wheelersburg 57 (2-0, 2-0 SOC II), West 43 (2-2, 0-2 SOC II)

Wheelersburg opened their home schedule with a 57-43 win over West on Friday.

Junior J.J. Truitt led all scorers with 18 while sophomore Eli Swords finished with 14 points. Carter McCorkle finished with seven, Gage Adkins finished with six, and Matthew Miller, Corey Maxie, and Kenny Sanderlin finished with four each.

For West, Brennan Bauer led the Senators with 10 points, Marion Phillips finished with nine, Nick Davis and Dillyn Coe finished with eight each, Noah Coleman finished with five, and Luke Howard finished with three.

Wheelersburg travels to Oak Hill on Tuesday while West prepares to host Northwest.

Clay 59 (3-2, 2-0 SOC I), Notre Dame 28 (1-3, 0-2 SOC I)

Clay continued their unbeaten start in SOC I play with a 59-28 road win over Notre Dame.

Evan Woods led all scorers with a game-high 14 points followed by Shaden Malone’s 13-point and 14-rebound performance. Dakota Dodds finished with eight, Reece Whitley finished with seven, Gage Moore finished with six, Clay Cottle finished with four, Levi Ratcliff finished with three, and Caden Cline and Jaden Jessee each finished with two.

Jarren Edgington led the Titans with a team-high eight points. Jermaine Powell scored seven, Dylan Seison scored six, Carter Campbell scored three, and Caleb Nichols and Ethan Kammer each scored two.

Clay will travel to North Adams on Saturday while Notre Dame travels to Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) also on Saturday.

Ironton St. Joseph 72 (3-0, 2-0 SOC I), Green 66 (3-3, 0-2 SOC I)

Green fell to SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe 72-66 in Franklin Furnace.

Gage Sampson led the Bobcats with a team-high 23 points. Levi Sampson finished with 17 points, Ethan Huffman finished with eight, Alex Smith finished with seven, Levi Singleton finished with five, and Mason Hensley and Trevor Darnell each finished with three.

J.C. Damron finished with a game-high 28 points in the Flyers win over Green.

Green will host Fairview (Ky.) on Saturday in non-league play.

Saturday, December 14th

Boys

Northwest at Ironton St. Joseph

Notre Dame at Rose Hill (Ky.)

Fairview (Ky.) at Green

Clay at North Adams

New Boston at Whiteoak

Girls

Manchester at New Boston

Wheelersburg at South Point

Wheelersburg sophomore Eli Swords scored 14 points in the Pirates’ home opener win over West on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Wheelersburg-_-Eli-Swords.jpg Wheelersburg sophomore Eli Swords scored 14 points in the Pirates’ home opener win over West on Friday. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of burgsports.com

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

