Weekend Basketball Scoreboard: December 13th-14th

|Friday, December 13th
|Boys
|Valley 58, Northwest 51
|Minford 70, South Webster 64
|Wheelersburg 57, West 43
|Clay 59, Notre Dame 28
|Ironton St. Joseph 72, Green 66
|New Boston 81, East 28
|Chesapeake 80, Portsmouth 37
|Oak Hill 70, Eastern 38
|Symmes Valley 68, Western 51
|Saturday, December 14th
|Boys
|Northwest at Ironton St. Joseph
|Notre Dame at Rose Hill (Ky.)
|Fairview (Ky.) at Green
|Clay at North Adams
|New Boston at Whiteoak
|Girls
|Whiteoak at Portsmouth
|Manchester at New Boston
|Wheelersburg at South Point
|Gallia Academy at West
New Boston’s Homer Pelligrinon Gymnasium hosted the home opener for the Tigers versus rival East on Friday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I league game.
