Weekend Basketball Scoreboard: December 13th-14th


New Boston’s Homer Pelligrinon Gymnasium hosted the home opener for the Tigers versus rival East on Friday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I league game.

Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Friday, December 13th
Boys
Valley 58, Northwest 51
Minford 70, South Webster 64
Wheelersburg 57, West 43
Clay 59, Notre Dame 28
Ironton St. Joseph 72, Green 66
New Boston 81, East 28
Chesapeake 80, Portsmouth 37
Oak Hill 70, Eastern 38
Symmes Valley 68, Western 51
Saturday, December 14th
Boys
Northwest at Ironton St. Joseph
Notre Dame at Rose Hill (Ky.)
Fairview (Ky.) at Green
Clay at North Adams
New Boston at Whiteoak
Girls
Whiteoak at Portsmouth
Manchester at New Boston
Wheelersburg at South Point
Gallia Academy at West

New Boston's Homer Pelligrinon Gymnasium hosted the home opener for the Tigers versus rival East on Friday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I league game.
Jacob Smith | Daily Times

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

