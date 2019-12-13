Weekend Basketball Scoreboard: December 13th-14th

New Boston’s Homer Pelligrinon Gymnasium hosted the home opener for the Tigers versus rival East on Friday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I league game.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_2038-2.jpg New Boston’s Homer Pelligrinon Gymnasium hosted the home opener for the Tigers versus rival East on Friday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I league game. Jacob Smith | Daily Times