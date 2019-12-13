12/12 Recaps: Five Scioto County teams end losing-skids

Boys

Minford 76 (3-1, 1-1 SOC II), Coal Grove 58 (Buckeye Elite Classic)

Minford rebounded nicely after Tuesday’s home overtime loss to Oak Hill with a 76-58 win over Coal Grove on day two of the Buckeye Elite Classic hosted by Portsmouth High School.

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored a game-high 18 points which included five-made threes, Trenton Zimmerman scored 14 points including four-made threes, Nathan McCormick scored 12, Adam Crank scored 11, Matthew Risner scored seven, Hunter Davis scored five, Skyler Knore and Andy Crank each scored three, and Levi Coriell scored one.

Minford is back in action in SOC II play on Friday when they travel to South Webster.

Girls

Portsmouth 37 (3-4, 1-3 OVC), Rock Hill 30

Portsmouth snapped their four-game losing streak with a 37-30 road win at Rock Hill in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday.

In the win, the Lady Trojans out-rebounded Rock Hill 27-9. Ashanti Richardson had a team-high nine rebounds while Nia Trinadad had eight.

Hannah Hughes finished with a game-high 19 points, Jaiden Rickett scored nine, Trinadad scored six, and Skilyn Robinson scored three.

Portsmouth will host Whiteoak on Saturday in varsity-only non-league game beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Valley 68 (2-4, 1-3 SOC II), Eastern 48

Valley snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday in a 68-48 win over the Eastern Eagles.

Eight different Indians broke into the scoring column in Thursday’s win, their first conference win of the young season.

Bre Call led all Indians with 19 points, Brooklyn Buckle scored 18, Haley Whitt and Nichole Gilliland each scored eight, Karsyn Conaway scored seven, McKenzie Wright scored four, and McKenna Dunham and Natalie Buckle each scored two.

Eastern’s Abby Cochenour led the Eagles with 16 points.

Valley will host West on Monday in SOC II play.

Minford 44 (2-3, 2-2 SOC II), West 30 (1-5, 0-4 SOC II)

Minford snapped their three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 44-30 road win over West in SOC II play.

Six different Falcons broke into the scoring column as the Falcons evened their record to 2-2 in league play.

Livi Shonkwiler scored a game-high 12 points to lead Minford, Hannah Tolle scored eight points, Ally Coriell and Makayla Watters each scored seven, Maddie Slusher scored six, and Makenzie Watters scored four.

West was led in scoring by Charlie Jo Howard who finished with 10, Keima Bennett who scored seven, Eden Cline who scored six, Maelynn Howell who scored four, and Morgan Rigsby who scored three.

Minford and West will each hit the road on Monday in SOC II play as the Falcons travel to Wheelersburg and the Senators travel to Valley.

Notre Dame 54 (6-0, 4-0 SOC I), Ironton St. Joe 23

Notre Dame rolled at home over SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe 54-23 to improve to 6-0, 4-0 in SOC I.

Nine different Titans broke into the scoring column in Thursday’s win as Notre Dame was led by Taylor Schmidt’s game high 12 points. Ava Hassel scored seven, Lauren Campbell and Claire Dettwiller each scored six, Annie Dettwiller scored four, Cassie Schaefer and Kamryn Bradford each scored three, Olivia Smith scored two, and Isabel Cassidy scored one.

Faith Mahlmeister scored seven points to lead the Flyers.

Notre Dame will travel to face the East Tartans in SOC I play.

Clay 62 (1-6, 1-3 SOC I), Western 39

The Clay Panthers earned their first win of the season in a 62-39 win over the Western Indians on Thursday to improve to 1-6 with a 1-3 record in the SOC I.

Clay’s Jaelyn Warnock led all scorers with a game-high 20 points accompanied with 19 rebounds and four assists. McKenzie Loper scored 12 points and picked up two steals.

Kelsey Fowler scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked nine shots, Shaley Munion scored seven points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing seven assists.

Sophia Gatti scored five, Megan Bazler scored four, and Tabby Whitt and Kat Cochran each scored two to help lead the Panthers.

Clay will host Symmes Valley on Monday in hopes of picking up win number two.

Symmes Valley 56, East 45 (0-7, 0-3 SOC I)

East fell at Symmes Valley on Thursday 56-45 in SOC I play.

Grace Smith and Kacie Conley each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Tartans. Felicia Smith scored eight, Mia Caldwell scored four, and Peyton Johnson, Shayla Rosenogle, and Betty Osborne each scored three in the loss.

East will host Notre Dame on Monday in SOC I play.

Staff Report

