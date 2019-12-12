Dec. 11 Basketball Recaps: Jeeps and Titans continue winning ways

PORTSMOUTH – Four Scioto County teams were in action for non-league and league play on Wednesday.

Boys

Huntington St. Joe 71, Portsmouth 65 (1-2, 0-1 OVC)

The Portsmouth Trojans dropped their second game in as many tries on Wednesday in a 71-65 loss to Huntington St. Joe in game one of the Buckeye Elite Classic.

Trojans senior Matthew Fraulini finished with a team-high 21 points. Miles Shipp finished with a season-high 17 points in the loss, sophomore Dariyonne Bryant finished with 12 points, Amare Johnson scored six, and Drew Roe and Chris Duff each scored five in the loss.

Huntington St. Joe’s Caden Warner finished with a team-high 21 points in the win.

Portsmouth will host Chesapeake this Friday in their Ohio Valley Conference home-opener after falling to South Point 82-75 in overtime on Tuesday.

Girls

Notre Dame 51 (5-0, 3-0 SOC I), Symmes Valley 28

In a make-up game of Monday’s postponned SOC I game between the schools, the Notre Dame Lady Titans left Willow Wood on Wednesday with a 51-28 road win over the Vikings.

Taylor Schmidt scored a season-high 19 points in the road win while junior Ava Hassel scored 13.

Cassie Schaefer scored seven, Claire and Annie Dettwiller each scored four, and Kamryn Bradford and Lauren Campbell each scored two.

Symmes Valley’s Rachael Hayes led the Vikings in scoring with a team-high 10 points.

Notre Dame will host Ironton St. Joe on Thursday in SOC I play.

South Webster 52 (4-3, 3-1 SOC II), Trimble 47

South Webster picked up a non-league win over the visiting Trimble Tomcats on Wednesday to improve to 4-3 (3-1 SOC II).

Just four Lady Jeeps broke into the scoring column in Wednesday’s win. Bri Claxon scored a game-high 23 points, Baylee Cox scored 16 points, Faith Maloney scored eight, and Kenzie Hornikel scored five.

Trimble’s Jayne Six scored a team-high 17 points in the loss.

The Jeeps are back in SOC II play on Monday where they will travel to Northwest to face the currently undefeated Mohawks.

Fairview (Ky.) 53, Green 37 (4-1, 3-0 SOC I)

The Green Lady Bobcats suffered their first loss of the season 53-37 to Fairview on Wednesday to fall to 4-1.

Green guard Kasey Kimbler led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. Kame Sweeney scored eight in the loss, Kimberly Brown scored four, and Charli Blevins scored two.

Fairview’s Rachel Hanshaw led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 19 points.

Green has a quick turnaround on Thursday when they will travel to New Boston in a key early-season SOC I game.

Notre Dame’s Ava Hassel (3) goes up for a layup during the Lady Titans’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball game at Symmes Valley on Wednesday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_ND-SV-girls-Hassel.jpg Notre Dame’s Ava Hassel (3) goes up for a layup during the Lady Titans’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball game at Symmes Valley on Wednesday night. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com

Staff Report

