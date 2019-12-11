12/10 Boys Recaps: Tigers pound Dragons, Titans get first win

Boys

(3-1, 2-0 SOC II) Waverly 62, (1-3, 0-2 SOC II) South Webster 56

Waverly, despite South Webster leading at every stop, rallied to defeat the Jeeps 62-56 to improve to 2-0 in SOC II play.

Brayden Bockway scored a team-high 18 in the loss while sophomore Trae Zimmerman scored 17. Andrew Smith scored 12 for the Jeeps, Devyn Coriell scored seven, and Gabe Ruth scored two.

Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson scored a game-high 33 points in the Tigers home win over the Jeeps on Tuesday.

South Webster will be back in action on Friday as they host Minford in SOC II play.

(3-0, 1-0 SOC I) New Boston 85, West Union 61

New Boston rolled in their three road game to start the season, a, 85-61 win over the West Union Dragons, Division III sectional winners a season ago.

Tanner Voiers led the Tigers in scoring with a game-high 24 points accompanied by six rebounds. Kyle Sexton recorded a triple-double in the win with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Chase Clark finished with a career-high 20 points accompanied by 10 rebounds and five blocks. De’von Jones scored nine, Marcus Saunders scored six, Malachi Potts scored four, and Jerome McKinley scored three.

New Boston will host East on Friday in the Tigers home opener.

South Point 82, (1-1, 0-1 OVC) Portsmouth 75

Portsmouth dropped their OVC opener on Tuesday in overtime in their road trip to face the South Point Pointers.

The Trojans had five players in double-figures in Tuesday’s overtime loss at South Point. Matthew Fraulini led Portsmouth with a team-high 22 points, Dariyonne Bryant finished with 15, Miles Shipp finished with 12, Amare Johnson finished with 11, Drew Roe finished with 10, Jessie Dixon finished with three, and Michael Duncan finished with two.

South Point’s Chance Gunther led all scorers with a game-high 29 points in the win.

Portsmouth will prepare to play two games over the course of the next three days following Tuesday’s loss: they will face Huntington St. Joe in game one of the Buckeye Elite Classic beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday while they will also host OVC foe Chesapeake on Friday in their home conference opener.

(1-2, 0-1 SOC I) Notre Dame 54, Manchester 48

Notre Dame earned a home 54-48 win over Manchester on Tuesday, the Titans first of the season.

Jermaine Powell led the Titans in scoring with a team-high 19 points. Caleb Nichols finished with 15 points coming off of five made threes, Jarren Edgington finished with 13 points in the win, Dylan Seison added six, and Ethan Kammer added three.

Notre Dame will host Clay on Friday in the Titans home SOC I opener.

Other Final Scores: Rose Hill (Ky.) 86, (0-3, 0-2 SOC I) East 52; (4-1, 1-1 SOC II) Eastern 44, (0-3, 0-2 SOC II) Northwest 41

Girls

(5-0, 4-0 SOC II) Northwest 50, (1-4, 0-4 SOC II) West 33

Northwest improved to 5-0 with a 50-33 road win over West on Tuesday, a make-up game after their game originally scheduled for Monday was postponed a day.

Keirah Potts and Haidyn Wamsley each broke double figures for the Mohawks in the win scoring 12 and 10 points respectively. Ava Jenkins and Kloe Montgomery each scored eight in the win, Reagan Lewis scored six, and Audrey Knittel and Valerie Copas each scored three as the Mohawks continued their perfect start.

Morgan Rigsby led the Senators in scoring with a team-high 12 points followed by Charlie Jo Howard’s 10-point effort. Eden Cline scored four, Maelynn Howell scored three, and Abby Adkins and Levi Deaver each scored two.

Northwest will host Wheelersburg on Thursday in a match-up of the unbeaten atop the SOC II standings while West prepares to host Minford on Thursday.

Other Final Scores: Rose Hill (Ky.) 56, (0-6, 0-3 SOC I) East 25

Notre Dame sophomore Jermaine Powell (right) scored a team-high 19 points in the Titans win over Manchester on Tuesday, their first this season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_0264-2.jpgNotre Dame sophomore Jermaine Powell (right) scored a team-high 19 points in the Titans win over Manchester on Tuesday, their first this season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report