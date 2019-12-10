All-OVC Football: Four Trojans named first team

PORTSMOUTH The Ohio Valley Conference released its all-OVC football teams on Monday after the conclusion of the 2019 football season.

Coach of the Year: Trevon Pendleton, Ironton

Portsmouth sophomore quarterback Drew Roe (5) was joined on the Ohio Valley Conference First Team by senior teammates Talyn Parker, Bryce Wallace, and Eric Purdy. Portsmouth’s Ty Pendleton and Austin McKenzie were named to the OVC’s Honorable Mention team.