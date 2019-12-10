Posted on by

All-OVC Football: Four Trojans named first team


Portsmouth sophomore quarterback Drew Roe (5) was joined on the Ohio Valley Conference First Team by senior teammates Talyn Parker, Bryce Wallace, and Eric Purdy. Portsmouth's Ty Pendleton and Austin McKenzie were named to the OVC's Honorable Mention team.

Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

PORTSMOUTH The Ohio Valley Conference released its all-OVC football teams on Monday after the conclusion of the 2019 football season.

Coach of the Year: Trevon Pendleton, Ironton

All-OVC First Team
Ironton: Reid Carrico, Seth Fosson, Junior Jones, Jordan Grizzle, Collin Freeman, Gage Salyers
Gallia: James Armstrong, Brayden Easton, Cade Roberts, Riley Starnes, Noah Vanco
Portsmouth: Talyn Parker, Eric Purdy, Drew Roe, Bryce Wallace
Fairland: Michael Stitt, Jordan Williams, JD Brumfield
Rock Hill: TJ McGinnis, Tucker Carpenter, Logan Hankins
Chesapeake: Kamren Harless, Will Todd
Coal Grove: Ben Compliment, Reece York
South Point: Grant Gifford, Larry Fox
All-OVC Honorable Mention
Ironton: Cameron Deere, Noah Davidson
Gallia: Zach Hemby, Cole Rose
Portsmouth: Ty Pendleton, Austin McKenzie
Fairland: Gavin Hunt, Brennen West
Rock Hill: Ethan McClaskey, Tristan DeLong
Chesapeake: Donald Richendollar, Luke Shields
Coal Grove: Austin Stapleton, Austin Stormes
South Point: Bennett McCallister, Chance Gunther

