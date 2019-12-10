All-OVC Football: Four Trojans named first team

PORTSMOUTH The Ohio Valley Conference released its all-OVC football teams on Monday after the conclusion of the 2019 football season.
Coach of the Year: Trevon Pendleton, Ironton
|All-OVC First Team
|Ironton: Reid Carrico, Seth Fosson, Junior Jones, Jordan Grizzle, Collin Freeman, Gage Salyers
|Gallia: James Armstrong, Brayden Easton, Cade Roberts, Riley Starnes, Noah Vanco
|Portsmouth: Talyn Parker, Eric Purdy, Drew Roe, Bryce Wallace
|Fairland: Michael Stitt, Jordan Williams, JD Brumfield
|Rock Hill: TJ McGinnis, Tucker Carpenter, Logan Hankins
|Chesapeake: Kamren Harless, Will Todd
|Coal Grove: Ben Compliment, Reece York
|South Point: Grant Gifford, Larry Fox
|All-OVC Honorable Mention
|Ironton: Cameron Deere, Noah Davidson
|Gallia: Zach Hemby, Cole Rose
|Portsmouth: Ty Pendleton, Austin McKenzie
|Fairland: Gavin Hunt, Brennen West
|Rock Hill: Ethan McClaskey, Tristan DeLong
|Chesapeake: Donald Richendollar, Luke Shields
|Coal Grove: Austin Stapleton, Austin Stormes
|South Point: Bennett McCallister, Chance Gunther
Portsmouth sophomore quarterback Drew Roe (5) was joined on the Ohio Valley Conference First Team by senior teammates Talyn Parker, Bryce Wallace, and Eric Purdy. Portsmouth’s Ty Pendleton and Austin McKenzie were named to the OVC’s Honorable Mention team.
