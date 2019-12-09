12/9 Recaps: Green, New Boston win to set up key SOC I game Thursday

(3-3, 3-1 SOC II) South Webster 84, Eastern 45

South Webster improved to 3-3 (3-1 SOC II) with their 84-45 home win over new SOC II foe Eastern on Monday.

South Webster sophomore Faith Maloney led the Jeeps in scoring with a team-high 22 points followed by senior Baylee Cox’s 20 points. Bri Claxon scored 12 in the win, Kenzie Hornikel scored 10, Rose Stephens scored eight, Brooklyn Blanton scored four, Kerith Wright scored three, Kennedy Murphy scored two, and Riley Raynard scored one.

Eastern’s Abby Cochenour scored a game-high 24 points in defeat.

South Webster will host Trimble on Wednesday, December 11th in non-league play.

Manchester 63, (1-4, 0-3 SOC II) Valley 30

Valley fell in non-leageue play Monday at Manchester 63-30.

McKenna Dunham led the Indians in scoring with nine, Brooklyn Buckle finished with eight, Karsyn Conaway finished with six, Bre Call finished with four, and Caitlin Kennard finished with three.

Manchester’s Brooke Kennedy led all scorers with a game-high 29 points.

Valley will travel to Eastern on Thursday in search of their first SOC II win of the year.

Fairland 63, (2-4, 0-3 OVC) Portsmouth 16

Portsmouth fell in Ohio Valley Conference play to Fairland on Monday 63-16.

Nia Trinadad led all scorers with 11 points, Jaiden Rickett and Ashanti Richardson each finished with two, and Hannah Hughes finished with one.

Fairland’s Tomi Hinkle led all scorers with 15 points in the win.

Portsmouth will travel to Rock Hill on Thursday in search of their first OVC win this season.

(4-0, 3-0 SOC I) Green 54, (0-5, 0-3 SOC I) East 38

Green hit the road Monday and picked up their third Southern Ohio Conference Division I win in as many tries to improve to 4-0 overall.

Lady Bobcats sophomore Kasey Kimbler led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. Kame Sweeney scored 11 and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win while Kimberly Brown scored 10, Brelan Baldridge scored six, Kaylee Christian scored two, and Charli Blevins scored one.

East’s Grace Smith scored 15 points to lead the Lady Tartans in the loss. Felicia Smith scored 13, Kacie Conley and Shayla Rosenogle each scored three, and Sydnee O’Conner and Mia Caldwell each scored two.

Green will travel to New Boston on Thursday in a key SOC I matchup with the Tigers. East will travel in non-league play Tuesday to face Rose Hill (Ky.).

(5-1, 3-0 SOC I) New Boston 50, (0-6, 0-3 SOC I) Clay 34

New Boston remained undefeated in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Monday with a 50-34 road win over Clay.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 5-1 (3-0 SOC II) while Clay fell to 0-6.

“They shot the ball well tonight making eight threes and we came out flat,” New Boston coach Kayla Wiley said after the win. “They lost a lot of talented seniors but still have girls who can knock down shots. We have been playing very physical games and I think that took a toll on us tonight. We struggled to put the ball int he basket but thought Clay did a good job of getting after it.”

New Boston was led in scoring by the Oiler sisters, Lexus and Sammy, who each finished with 16 and 15 points respectively. Kenzie Whitley scored 11 for the Lady Tigers while Shelby Easter and Taylen Hickman each scored four in the win.

Clay’s Shaley Munion scored a team-high 14 points (three-made threes), Jaelyn Warnock scored 11 (three-made threes), Sophia Gatti scored six (two-made threes), Megan Bazler scored two, and Kelsey Fowler scored one in the Panthers loss.

New Boston will host undefeated Green (4-0, 3-0 SOC I) Thursday in a key SOC II game while Clay travels to Western in search of their first win of the season.

Green sophomore Kasey Kimbler scored a game-high 24 points in her Lady Bobcats 54-38 road win over East in Sciotoville on Monday.

