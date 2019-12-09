Cummins wins first MSC Player of Week Award of season

Following a week where Bailey Cummins played 76 minutes and 41 seconds out of a possible 80 minutes in two Mid-South Conference victories against Cumberland (Tenn.) and Life (Ga.) while producing at a high level, the senior point guard was named as the MSC’s Player of the Week as announced by conference officials on Monday evening.

Cummins, who earned her third Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award of her career and the first of the 2019-20 season with Monday’s honor, shot 17-of-35 from the floor between No. 7 SSU’s two victories against Cumberland (77-69) and Life (85-66) to post a 48.6 percent shooting mark from the field and a 4-of-9 stroke from three-point range.

In the win against Cumberland, Cummins notched her third double-double of the season, posted a team-high in steals, with seven, and hit each of her eight free throw attempts while playing all 40 minutes in a 77-69 victory. The senior added in her fifth game of 20 or more points in the 85-66 victory over Life.

For the season, Cummins is averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per contest on 48.7 percent shooting. The senior guard ranks first in the NAIA in total assists (81), third in assists per game, and sixth in free throw percentage (91.9).

Over the course of her career, Cummins has never averaged less than 11 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, or a 48.1 percent shooting mark in any of her four seasons to date with the Bears. The Brooksville, Ky. native sits just 33 points away from 1,500 points for her career, and also holds 552 assists, 450 rebounds, and 166 steals in her 116 games with Shawnee State.

Additionally, Cummins currently sits as the program’s all-time leader in free throw percentage (87.1) and assist average (4.8). Her 40.1 percent mark from deep for her career is fourth all-time, and her 1,467 points has the senior in eighth place all-time in career scoring.

