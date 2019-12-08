Boys Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/8)

Standings for Scioto County boys basketball thru 12/8
*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.
T1. Minford 2-0 (1-0 SOC II)
T1. New Boston 2-0 (1-0 SOC I)
T1. Portsmouth 1-0 (0-0 OVC)
4.West 2-1 (0-1 SOC II)
5. Green 3-2 (0-1 SOC I)
6. Clay 2-2 (1-0 SOC I)
7. South Webster 1-2 (0-1 SOC II)
8. Valley 1-3 (1-0 SOC II)
T9. Notre Dame 0-2 (0-1 SOC I)
T9. Northwest 0-2 (0-1 SOC II)
T9. East 0-3 (0-1 SOC I)
Has not played: Wheelersburg 0-0 (0-0 SOC II)
Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/8:
1. Gage Sampson, senior, Green: 22.8 ppg (Five games played)
T2. Tanner Voiers, junior, New Boston: 20.0 ppg (Two games played)
T2. Matthew Fraulini, senior, Portsmouth: 20.0 ppg (One game played)
4. Kyle Sexton, junior, New Boston: 18.0 ppg (Two games played)
5. Brayden Bockway, senior, South Webster: 16.3 ppg (Three games played)
6. Jermaine Powell, sophomore, Notre Dame: 14.5 ppg (Two games played)
7. Nick Davis, senior, West: 14.3 ppg (Three games played)
8. Dariyonne Bryant, sophomore, Portsmouth: 14.0 ppg (one game played)
9. Shaden Malone, junior, Clay: 13.8 ppg (four games played)
10. Levi Sampson, freshman, Green: 13.2 ppg (Five games played)
T11. Kayden Mollette, senior, Valley: 12.3 ppg (Four games played)
T11. Andrew Smith, senior, South Webster: 12.3 ppg (Three games played)
Green senior Gage Sampson leads all Scioto County boys in points per game (ppg) average through the first full week of the 2019-20 season.
