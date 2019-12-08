Boys Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/8)

Standings for Scioto County boys basketball thru 12/8

*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.

T1. Minford 2-0 (1-0 SOC II)

T1. New Boston 2-0 (1-0 SOC I)

T1. Portsmouth 1-0 (0-0 OVC)

4.West 2-1 (0-1 SOC II)

5. Green 3-2 (0-1 SOC I)

6. Clay 2-2 (1-0 SOC I)

7. South Webster 1-2 (0-1 SOC II)

8. Valley 1-3 (1-0 SOC II)

T9. Notre Dame 0-2 (0-1 SOC I)

T9. Northwest 0-2 (0-1 SOC II)

T9. East 0-3 (0-1 SOC I)

Has not played: Wheelersburg 0-0 (0-0 SOC II)

Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/8:

1. Gage Sampson, senior, Green: 22.8 ppg (Five games played)

T2. Tanner Voiers, junior, New Boston: 20.0 ppg (Two games played)

T2. Matthew Fraulini, senior, Portsmouth: 20.0 ppg (One game played)

4. Kyle Sexton, junior, New Boston: 18.0 ppg (Two games played)

5. Brayden Bockway, senior, South Webster: 16.3 ppg (Three games played)

6. Jermaine Powell, sophomore, Notre Dame: 14.5 ppg (Two games played)

7. Nick Davis, senior, West: 14.3 ppg (Three games played)

8. Dariyonne Bryant, sophomore, Portsmouth: 14.0 ppg (one game played)

9. Shaden Malone, junior, Clay: 13.8 ppg (four games played)

10. Levi Sampson, freshman, Green: 13.2 ppg (Five games played)

T11. Kayden Mollette, senior, Valley: 12.3 ppg (Four games played)

T11. Andrew Smith, senior, South Webster: 12.3 ppg (Three games played)

Green senior Gage Sampson leads all Scioto County boys in points per game (ppg) average through the first full week of the 2019-20 season.