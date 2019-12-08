Girls Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/8)

Standings for Scioto County girls basketball thru 12/8:

*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.

T1. Green 3-0 (2-0 SOC I)

T1. Northwest 4-0 (3-0 SOC II)

T1. Notre Dame 4-0 (2-0 SOC I)

T1. Wheelersburg 3-0 (2-0 SOC II)

5. New Boston 4-1 (2-0 SOC I)

T6. Portsmouth 2-3 (0-2 OVC)

T6. South Webster 2-3 (2-1 SOC II)

T8. Valley 1-3 (0-3 SOC II)

T8. West 1-3 (0-2 SOC II)

T8. Minford 1-3 (0-2 SOC II)

T10. Clay 0-5 (0-2 SOC I)

T10. East 0-4 (0-2 SOC I)

Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/8:

1. Bri Claxon, sophomore, South Webster: 20.2 ppg (five games played)

2. Hannah Hughes, senior, Portsmouth: 18.8 ppg (five games played)

3. Kasey Kimbler, sophomore, Green: 18.0 ppg (three games played)

4. Ava Hassel, junior, Notre Dame: 16.5 ppg (four games played)

5.Lexus Oiler, senior, New Boston: 15.8 ppg (five games played)

6.Valerie Copas, junior, Northwest: 15.3 ppg (four games played)

7. Hannah Tolle, senior, Minford: 15.0 ppg (four games played)

8. Bre Call, senior, Valley: 14.5 ppg (four games played)

T9. Kame Sweeney, junior, Green: 14.0 ppg (three games played)

T9. Alaina Keeney, sophomore, Wheelersburg: 14.0 ppg (three games played)

South Webster sophomore guard Bri Claxon leads all Scioto County girls basketball players in points per game average through Sunday, December 8th.

Staff Report

