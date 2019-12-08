Posted on by

Girls Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/8)


Staff Report

South Webster sophomore guard Bri Claxon leads all Scioto County girls basketball players in points per game average through Sunday, December 8th.

South Webster sophomore guard Bri Claxon leads all Scioto County girls basketball players in points per game average through Sunday, December 8th.


Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Standings for Scioto County girls basketball thru 12/8:

*Standings are in alphabetical order and are based on winning percentage only.

T1. Green 3-0 (2-0 SOC I)

T1. Northwest 4-0 (3-0 SOC II)

T1. Notre Dame 4-0 (2-0 SOC I)

T1. Wheelersburg 3-0 (2-0 SOC II)

5. New Boston 4-1 (2-0 SOC I)

T6. Portsmouth 2-3 (0-2 OVC)

T6. South Webster 2-3 (2-1 SOC II)

T8. Valley 1-3 (0-3 SOC II)

T8. West 1-3 (0-2 SOC II)

T8. Minford 1-3 (0-2 SOC II)

T10. Clay 0-5 (0-2 SOC I)

T10. East 0-4 (0-2 SOC I)

Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/8:

1. Bri Claxon, sophomore, South Webster: 20.2 ppg (five games played)

2. Hannah Hughes, senior, Portsmouth: 18.8 ppg (five games played)

3. Kasey Kimbler, sophomore, Green: 18.0 ppg (three games played)

4. Ava Hassel, junior, Notre Dame: 16.5 ppg (four games played)

5.Lexus Oiler, senior, New Boston: 15.8 ppg (five games played)

6.Valerie Copas, junior, Northwest: 15.3 ppg (four games played)

7. Hannah Tolle, senior, Minford: 15.0 ppg (four games played)

8. Bre Call, senior, Valley: 14.5 ppg (four games played)

T9. Kame Sweeney, junior, Green: 14.0 ppg (three games played)

T9. Alaina Keeney, sophomore, Wheelersburg: 14.0 ppg (three games played)

South Webster sophomore guard Bri Claxon leads all Scioto County girls basketball players in points per game average through Sunday, December 8th.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_0004-1.jpgSouth Webster sophomore guard Bri Claxon leads all Scioto County girls basketball players in points per game average through Sunday, December 8th. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved