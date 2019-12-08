12/7 Recaps: 8 Scioto County teams in action Saturday

Boys

(3-2, 0-1 SOC I) Green 62, Rock Hill 50

The Green Bobcats, after falling at the buzzer Friday to Clay, bounced-back nicely with a 62-50 home win over the Rock Hill Redmen of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Senior all-Southeast District forward Gage Sampson led all scorers in the win with a game-high 28 points.

Levi Singleton added 13 in the win, freshman Levi Sampson added eight, Mason Hensley added four, Troy Otworth scored three, and Alec Smith, Trevor Darnell, and Caden Brammer each scored two in the win.

Green will host SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe on Friday, December 13th in SOC I play.

Other Final Scores: Manchester 50, Clay 49

Girls

(3-0, 2-0 SOC II) Wheelersburg 51, Chesapeake 27

Wheelersburg picked up a 51-27 non-league road win over Chesapeake on Saturday.

Alaina Keeney led all scorers with a game-high 15 in the win. Ellie Kallner scored 10 to join Keeney as the two Pirates to crack double figurs.

Kaylee Darnell finished with nine, Lauren Jolly finished with six, Macee Eaton finished with five, Makenna Walker finished with four, and Lexie Rucker finished with two in the win.

Wheelersburg will hit the road twice next week as they will travel to face the two of the favorites, along with themselves, in the SOC II race: at Oak Hill on Monday, and at Northwest on Thursday.

Washington Court House 39, (1-3, 0-2 SOC II) Minford 36

Minford fell in non-league play Saturday at Washington Court House 39-36.

Livi Shonkwiler finished with 14 points t0 lead the Falcons in the loss. Maddie Slusher finished with 11, Hannah Tolle finished with nine, and Jaden Cartee finished with two.

Minford will host Waverly in SOC II play on Monday.

(4-1, 2-0 SOC I) New Boston 42, (2-3, 0-2 OVC) Portsmouth 35

In non-league play, the New Boston Tigers edged the Portsmouth Trojans 42-35 to claim their third-straight win. Saturday’s loss gives the Trojans their third straight loss after a 2-0 start.

“It was a really physical game, something we struggled with early on,” New Boston coach Kayla Wiley said following the win. “In the fourth we really did a good job of settling down and playing defense, my assistant Josh Holbrook told them before the game and at halftime we needed to give that extra 10%. Kenzie Whitley did a great job defending a great player in Hannah Hughes holding her to 13 points, we really tried to limit her looks at the basket.”

New Boston senior Lexus Oiler led all scorers with a game-high 22 points including four made threes and a perfect 4-for-4 mark at the free-throw line.

Taylen Hickman finished with nine points in the win, Kenzie Whitley finished with five, Sammy Oiler finished with three, Dylan O’Rourke finished with two, and Shelby Easter finished with one.

For Portsmouth, senior Hannah Hughes led all scorers with a team-high 13 points. Jaiden Rickett added 11 points, Nia Trinadad scored nine, and Skilyn Robinson scored two.

Portsmouth will host Fairland on Monday in OVC play while the Tigers travel to Clay in SOC I play on Monday.

Manchester 59, (0-5, 0-2 SOC I) Clay 39

Clay fell in non-league play to Manchester 59-39.

Jaelyn Warnock and Shaley Munion each finished with 14 points in the loss.

McKenzie Loper had six while Megan Bazler and Kelsey Fowler each finished with two.

Clay will host SOC I rival New Boston on Monday.

Clay senior Jaelyn Warnock (3) scored 14 points in the Panthers road loss at Manchester on Saturday.

Staff Report

