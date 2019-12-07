Titans throttle Huntsmen with 3s and D

PORTSMOUTH – Just two weeks removed from their 46-44 narrow win over Division IV district-hopeful South Webster, the Notre Dame Titans were in full-throttle mode in every aspect Saturday night in their 65-38 non-league win over the Huntington Huntsmen of the Scioto Valley Conference.

The Division III district-hopeful Huntsmen, led by all-district sophomore guard Allison Basye who currently holds several Division I offers, simply had no answer for Notre Dame in the Titans’ most impressive, in both style and substance, win of the season to date.

“Since you last saw us, a lot has changed,” Notre Dame coach J.D. McKenzie said. “We’re in shape now and can really set the tone defensively, we’re executing very well offensively, and our energy is great on the court and on the bench. I feel we’re making strides to the team us coaches believed we could be.”

In Saturday’s win, it was all Titans, all game, all the time.

Senior Taylor Schmidt got the scoring started for Notre Dame by raining in her first two three-point attempts to give the Titans a 6-0 lead.

A Megan Steele field goal gave the Huntsmen their first points of the game, only to be followed by an Ava Hassel three (one of four made) to make it 9-2 Titans with 5:50 left in 1Q.

A Huntington run of 6-0 brought the Huntsmen to within one point at 9-8 before a 9-0 run to close the quarter gave Notre Dame an 18-8 lead after one.

Notre Dame would go on to outscore Huntington 23-13 in quarter two to take a 41-21 lead into the half.

Schmidt finished the first half with a team-high 12 points on four made threes.

Lauren Campbell provided big minutes for the Titans inside, aiding with rebounding and scoring seven of her nine points during the first half. Cassie Schaefer contributed eight points during the second quarter including two made threes.

After an extended stay in the Titans visiting locker room at half, Huntington was outscored 19-10 in the third quarter including a 13-0 run to start the quarter.

The largest the Notre Dame lead would get would be 34 points at 57-23 after Hassel’s fourth and final made three. The junior all-Southeast District guard finished with a team-high 21 points in the win.

After being forced to sit for a large portion of the second quarter, senior all-Southeast District guard and defensive specialist Olivia Smith held Basye to just six points in the third quarter after finishing the first half with a game-high 16.

“Olivia (Smith) did a very good job on Basye, she let her know from the beginning she was in for a battle,” McKenzie said. “Basye was able to get some run outs off some bad bounces for us, but overall she had to work for her points. We can always count on Olivia’s great defensive effort, but I felt all the girls did a great job defensively.”

By game’s end, the Titans had rained in 12 threes over the course of the first three quarters while holding Huntington to zero made threes for the game as both teams used the fourth to give their rotation pieces a shot in varsity action.

“We’ve been shooting very well lately and that definitely helps when you’re getting zoned,” McKenzie said. “We struggled in our first game against zone and have been working on it every day in practice. Also being in much better shape definitely helps.”

With the win, Notre Dame improves to 4-0 (2-0 SOC I) and will continue their unbeaten start Wednesday, December 11th with a road trip to Willow Wood to face the Symmes Valley Vikings in SOC I play.

“The girls are having fun playing,” McKenzie said. “They’re fun to watch and coach when they have their minds right and are getting after it. This could be a special group as long as they keep getting after it every day. We have been talking a lot about making a conscious effort to getting better every day in practice and this group has bought into it.”

Huntington 8 13 10 7 – 38

Notre Dame 18 23 19 5 – 65

Huntington 38

Gracie Davis 1 0-0 2, Kailey Horn 0 0-0 0, Madison Ackley 0 0-2 0, Allison Basye 9 4-5 22, Carly Dyer 1 0-0 2, Emily Haubail 1 0-0 2, Megan Steele 1 3-4 5, Katie Hirsch 1 1-2 3, Makenzie Tackett 1 0-3 2, Karlee Uhrig 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 9-13 38; Three-point field goals: 0

Notre Dame (4-0, 2-0 SOC I) 65

Charlee Lansing 0 1-2 1, Taylor Schmidt 4 0-2 12, Ava Hassel 8 1-2 21, Cassie Schaefer 3 0-0 8, Olivia Smith 1 0-0 3, Annie Dettwiller 0 1-2 1, Chloe Delabar 1 0-0 2, Claire Dettwiller 1 2-2 4, Isabel Cassidy 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 1 0-0 3, Ashley Holtgrewe 0 1-2 2, Lauren Campbell 4 1-2 9; TOTALS 23 7-14 65; Three-point field goals 12 (Hassel and Schmidt 4 each, Schaefer 2, Smith 1, Bradford 1)

Notre Dame senior all-Southeast District guard and defensive specialiast Olivia Smith was tasked with defending Huntington sophomore Allison Basye during the Titans 65-38 win over the Huntsmen on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_1867-Copy-2.jpg Notre Dame senior all-Southeast District guard and defensive specialiast Olivia Smith was tasked with defending Huntington sophomore Allison Basye during the Titans 65-38 win over the Huntsmen on Saturday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

ND improves to 4-0

