12/6 Boys Recaps: Woods’ shot at the buzzer lifts Clay

(2-1, 1-0 SOC I) Clay 44, (2-2, 0-1 SOC I) Green 41

Nine of Evan Woods’ 10 points in Friday’s home win over Green came from behind-the-arc, but none were more important than the junior’s three that connected as time expired to give his Panthers a 44-41 win over Green.

Shaden Malone and Gage Moore each scored team-highs of 11 points in the win while Clay Cottle, Reece Whitley, and Jaden Jessee each scored four.

Green senior Gage Sampson scored 18 to lead all scorers. Levi Sampson finished with seven, Mason Hensley and Caden Brammer each finished with four, Trevor Darnell and Levi Singleton each finished with three, and Troy Otworth finished with two.

Green will host Rock Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon while Clay will travel to Manchester on Saturday also.

(2-0, 1-0 SOC I) New Boston 64, (1-1, 0-1 SOC I) Symmes Valley 51

Paced by junior Tanner Voiers’ 27-point, six-rebound, and five-assist performance, the New Boston Tigers edged out the Symmes Valley Vikings 64-51 in their road trip to Willow Wood on Friday.

“(Kyle) Sexton was double and triple teamed all night, was still able to lead us in assists,” New Boston coach Adam Cox said following the win. “Mal and Tanner really stepped up, all three of those kids played a super team game and took what they gave us and made the extra pass. Chase Clark did an outstanding job, guarded the Leith brothers and played well all game. It was big for Chase to get that self-confidence.”

While still drawing double teams, Sexton managed a nine-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist performance. Chase Clark added nine points and 13 rebounds while senior guard Malachi Potts finished with 10 points. Jerome McKinley also added five points in the win while De’von Jones scored four.

Luke Leith led the Vikings in scoring with a team-high 13 points.

New Boston will travel to West Union Tuesday, December 10th in non-league play.

(1-3, 1-0 SOC II) Valley 56, (1-2, 0-1 SOC II) South Webster 42

After a less-than-ideal 0-3 start against stout competition, the Valley Indians regrouped for a 56-42 home win over the South Webster Jeeps.

Leading the Indians in scoring was senior guard Kayden Mollette who finished with 14 points. Dylan Ellis finished with 11 points, freshman Carter Nickel finished with nine points, Bryce Stuart and Mason Zaler each finished with seven points, George Arnett finished with six points, and Ty Perkins finished with two points.

Andrew Smith led the Jeeps with 14 points, 12 coming off made three pointers. Brayden Bockway finished with 12 in the loss, Trae Zimmerman finished with six, Gabe Ruth and Will Collins each finished with four, and Aidan Andrews and Lane Bond each finished with one for the Jeeps.

South Webster will travel to Waverly Tuesday, December 10th in SOC II play

while Valley prepares to host Wheelersburg Tuesday, December 10th in the Pirates’ season-opener.

(2-0, 1-0 SOC II) Waverly 61, (2-1, 0-1 SOC II) West 49

West dropped their first game of the ‘19-20 campaign in a 61-49 road loss to Waverly.

Nick Davis finished with a team-high 18 points to lead the Senators while Luke Howard finished with 16.

Brennan Bauer scored 11 points, nine of which came from three, while Noah Coleman and Dillyn Coe each scored two.

Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson led all scorers with a game-high 31 points.

West will take a week off before travelling to Wheelersburg Friday, December 13th to face the Pirates in their home-opener.

(2-0, 1-0 SOC II) Oak Hill 58, (0-2, 0-1 SOC I) Northwest 21

Northwest fell to Oak Hill 58-21 in their SOC II opener on Friday.

Brayden Campbell, Timmy Emmons, and Nathan Rivers each finished with five points in the loss while Kyle Butler, Brycen Carver, and Judd Evans each finished with two.

Oak Hill’s Drew Hanning led all scorers with a game-high 14 points.

Northwest will hit the road again in a road trip to face SOC II newcomer Eastern.

(2-0, 1-0 SOC I) Western 51, (0-2, 0-1 SOC I) Notre Dame 44

Notre Dame fell on the road in SOC I play on Friday to the Western Indians.

Freshman Dylan Seison finished with a team-high 14 points in the win followed by Jermaine Powell and Caleb Nichols each finishing with 11, Ethan Kammer and Jarren Edgington each finished with three, and Carter Campbell finished with two.

Edgington led the Titans with eight rebounds while Nichols had four rebounds and four steals in Friday’s loss.

Leading Western was Maverick Ferneau who finished with a game-high 19 and was the only player to break double-digits.

Notre Dame will host Manchester Tuesday, December 10th in non-league play.

(2-0, 1-0 SOC I) Ironton St. Joe 86, (0-3, 0-1) East 27

East fell in SOC I play to Ironton St. Joe 86-27 on Friday.

Austin Smith led the Tartans in scoring with a team-high eight points. Hagen Metzler finished with five, Chase Coyle and Levi Justice each finished with three points while Austin Baughman, Kyle Winston, Andrew Pyles, and Landehn Pernell each finished with two.

Zac Roach led the Flyers with a game-high 21 points.

East will travel to Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) Tuesday, December 10th in non-league play.

Tigers continue unbeaten start behind Voiers’ 27

Staff Report

