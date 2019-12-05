12/5 Girls Recaps: Mohawks, Pirates, Tigers, Titans stay unbeaten

(4-0, 3-0 SOC II) Northwest 58, (1-3, 0-3 SOC II) Valley 26

Northwest used a strong defensive performance to improve on their perfect start to the 2019-20 season, downing Southern Ohio Conference Division II rival Valley 58-26 in McDermott.

Northwest junior Valerie Copas led all scorers with a game-high 14 points, seven coming in each the first and third quarters.

Keirah Potts chipped in 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half, Ava Jenkins finished with 10 points, Haidyn Wamsley and Audrey Knittel each finished with nine, and Reagan Lewis and Kloe Montgomery finished with two to lead Northwest.

Bre Call finished with 13 points to lead Valley, McKenna Dunham finished with five, Karsyn Conaway finished with four, and Haley Whitt finished with two.

Northwest is back in action Monday, December 9th when they will travel to West (1-3). Valley will travel to Manchester Monday, December 9th in non-league play.

(2-0, 2-0 SOC II) Wheelersburg 60, (1-3, 0-3 SOC II) West 44

In their home-opener, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates (2-0) defeated the visiting West Lady Senators (1-3) 60-44 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Leading all scorers was junior Ellie Kallner who finished with a tied for game-high 13 points in the win. Kaylee Darnell finished with 11 in Wheelersburg’s home opener while Lanie Irwin and Lauren Jolly each finished with eight, Alaina Keeney finished with seven, MaKenna Walker finished with five, Brittani Wolfenbarker and Macee Eaton each finished with three, and Lexie Rucker finished with two.

For West, Charlie Jo Howard finished with 12 points to lead the Lady Senators. Lexi Deaver finished with 11, Morgan Rigsby finished with eight, Eden Cline and Abbi Pack each finished with four, Maelynn Howell finished with three, and Keima Bennett finished with two.

Wheelersburg is back in action Saturday in a road trip to Chesapeake while West will prepare to host Northwest in SOC II play Monday, December 9th.

(3-0, 2-0 SOC I) Notre Dame 63, (0-4, 0-2) Clay 31

Notre Dame (3-0) defended home-court to the tune of a 63-31 win over visiting Clay (0-4).

Ava Hassel and Isabel Cassidy tied for a team-high in points with 12 each as twelve girls scored in total for Notre Dame.

Taylor Schmidt finished with eight in the win, Annie Dettwiller finished with six, Kamryn Bradford and Cassie Schaefer each finished with five, Paetyn Collins finished with four, Molly Creech and Claire Dettwiller each finished with three, Olivia Smith and Chloe Delabar each finished with two, and Ashley Holtgrewe finished with one to round out Notre Dame’s scoring.

For Clay, Shaley Munion led all scorers with a game-high 13 points, Jaelyn Warnock finished with five, Kelsey Fowler and Tabby Whitt each finished with four, McKenzie Loper and Kat Cochran each finished with two, and Megan Bazler finished with one.

Notre Dame will host Huntington of the Scioto Valley Conference in non-league play Saturday. Clay travels to Manchester Saturday in non-league play.

(3-1, 2-0 SOC I) New Boston 65, (0-4, 0-2 SOC I) East 25

The New Boston Lady Tigers’ Sammy and Lexus Oiler went for game-highs of 20 points each in the Lady Tigers’ 65-25 win over East in SOC I play, Thursday.

With the win, New Boston (3-1) improved to 2-0 in SOC I play while East (0-4) dropped to 0-2.

McKenzie Whitley finished with 11 in the New Boston win, Dylan O’Rourke finished with five, Shelby Easter finished with four, Taylen Hickman finished with three, and Cadence Williams finished with two.

For East, Grace Smith finished with a team-high 10 points, Kacie Conley finished with five, Peyton Johnson finished with four, and Shayla Rosenogle, Felicia Smith, and Brooklyn Price each finished with two.

New Boston will hit the road Saturday in non-league play to face Portsmouth (2-2) while East will host Green Monday, December 9th in SOC I play.

Chesapeake 30, (2-2, 0-2 OVC) Portsmouth 23

Portsmouth suffered their second OVC loss in as many tries Thursday at home to the visiting Chesapeake Lady Panthers, 30-23.

Hannah Hughes led all scorers with a game-high 15 in the loss. Nia Trinadad scored six while Skilyn Robinson and Jaiden Rickett scored one point each.

Portsmouth is back in action Saturday as they host New Boston (3-1) in non-league play.

Wheelersburg's Alaina Keeney (20) contributed seven points in the Lady Pirates' 60-44 Southern Ohio Conference Division II girls basketball victory over Portsmouth West on Thursday night.

Staff Report

