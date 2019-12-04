GC’s Euton signs with KCU

Greenup County senior Tanner Euton (center) signed his letter of intent to join the Kentucky Christian University track and field team Wednesday at a signing ceremony at GCHS. During his field career at GC, Euton has set personal record of 107-11 in discus at the 2019 KHSAA 2A Region 6 Meet and a personal record of 37-9.5 in shot put after beginning his field career his junior season. Euton plans to become a business major upon enrolling at Kentucky Christian.

Greenup County senior Tanner Euton (center) signed his letter of intent to join the Kentucky Christian University track and field team Wednesday at a signing ceremony at GCHS. During his field career at GC, Euton has set personal record of 107-11 in discus at the 2019 KHSAA 2A Region 6 Meet and a personal record of 37-9.5 in shot put after beginning his field career his junior season. Euton plans to become a business major upon enrolling at Kentucky Christian. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_0679.jpg Greenup County senior Tanner Euton (center) signed his letter of intent to join the Kentucky Christian University track and field team Wednesday at a signing ceremony at GCHS. During his field career at GC, Euton has set personal record of 107-11 in discus at the 2019 KHSAA 2A Region 6 Meet and a personal record of 37-9.5 in shot put after beginning his field career his junior season. Euton plans to become a business major upon enrolling at Kentucky Christian. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved