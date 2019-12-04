Posted on by

GC’s Euton signs with KCU


Greenup County senior Tanner Euton (center) signed his letter of intent to join the Kentucky Christian University track and field team Wednesday at a signing ceremony at GCHS. During his field career at GC, Euton has set personal record of 107-11 in discus at the 2019 KHSAA 2A Region 6 Meet and a personal record of 37-9.5 in shot put after beginning his field career his junior season. Euton plans to become a business major upon enrolling at Kentucky Christian.

Jacob Smith | Daily Times

