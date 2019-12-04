12/3 Boys Recaps: Senators continue perfect start

(2-0) West 43, Huntington 39

In their home-opener of the 2019-20 season, the Portsmouth West Senators defeated the visiting Huntington Huntsmen 43-39.

Senior Nick Davis stepped up when his team needed him the most, scoring eight of his team-high 13 points during the fourth quarter. Davis’ scoring accounted for eight of the fourteen team points for West during the last period as the Senators beat Huntington 14-9 in the last period.

Luke Howard finished with 11 points in the win, nine of which came from threes. Noah Coleman finished with seven, Brennan Bauer finished with five, Luke Bradford finished with four, Dillyn Coe finished with two, and Marion Phillips finished with one in the win.

West will travel to Waverly (1-0) Friday for their SOC II opener vs. the Tigers.

(2-0) Eastern 79, (0-2) East 31

In their first game versus the Eagles after Eastern made the move-up to SOC Division II, it was the Eagles who bested the Tartans by a 48-point margin.

Leading East was senior Hagen Metzler who finished with a team-high 21 points, 12 of which came in the second half.

Leviticus Justice and Kyle Winston each scored three while seniors Bryson Ramirez and Austin Smith each scored two.

Eastern was led by Hunter Cochenour who scored a game-high 26 points.

East will begin SOC I play this Friday by travelling to SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe.

The West Senators improved to 2-0 with a 43-39 home win over Huntington Ross in their home-opener, Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_West-team-pic-1.jpg The West Senators improved to 2-0 with a 43-39 home win over Huntington Ross in their home-opener, Tuesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved