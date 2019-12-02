Minford falls at home to Oak Hill

MINFORD – While the Minford Lady Falcons keyed their focus on Oak Hill senior Caitlyn Brisker, a two-time second-team all-Ohioan, it was the Lady Oaks’ supporting cast that ultimately sealed Minford’s fate in their 60-52 home loss to Oak Hill, Monday in SOC II play.

After scoring a game-high 30 of her team’s 45 points in their home loss to Northwest Friday, Brisker needed to score just 15 points in the Lady Oaks’ eight-point road win over Minford, Monday.

Meaning that in Monday’s win, the rest of the Oak Hill team combined for 45 points, a recipe for success when a team like Minford attempts to stop your most-talented player.

“Livi (Shonkwiler) did an excellent job on (Caitlyn) Brisker,” Minford coach Shane Davis said following the loss. “We had a plan on defense and my girls executed, Oak Hill just had some girls step up that don’t normally do the scoring.”

Leading that front was senior Peyton Miller who finished with a team-high 17 points, including three-made threes. Olivia Clarkson added 15 points, eight of which came in the second half, and Chloe Chambers added eight.

Those three along with Brisker’s 15 combined for 55 total points, still enough to down Minford’s total of 52 when not accounting for Baylee Howard’s three or Brooke Howard’s two points.

After leading by seven at the halftime break, Oak Hill used a strong third quarter to separate themselves from their host. A Miller three to start the quarter and a Miller jumper to end the quarter put a book beginning-to-end on the Oaks’ 17-8 third.

In the loss, Minford falls to 1-1, as well as 1-1 in SOC II play after their season-opening win over league newcomer Eastern last week.

Minford senior Hannah Tolle led the game in scoring with 22 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter as the Lady Falcons attempted a strong-efforted comeback after trailing 52-33 early in the fourth.

The closest Minford would cut Oak Hill’s lead would be to seven at 59-52 in the waning seconds.

Livi Shonkwiler finished with 13 points in the loss while Maddie Slusher scored nine, Makenzie Watters scored six, and Makayla Watters scored two.

“Coach (Doug) Hale packed the lane and we couldn’t get to the rim as well as we did early on,” Davis said. “Hannah played well for us, so proud of them for fighting back. We never quit and the effort was great. Maddie and Makenzie played well, defensively we got into foul trouble early on and it forced us to sit them for a bit.

“We will continue to get better,” Davis continued. “I have a great group of kids who know what needs to be done and know what we need to work on.”

Minford will travel to South Webster (1-3, 1-1 SOC II) Thursday in hopes of picking up a bounce-back win over the host Lady Jeeps.

“I’ve said all year that the SOC is going to be a battle every game,” Davis said. “We go face a solid South Webster team, Claxon is playing lights out and has some good support around her.”

Minford junior Livi Shonkwiler (15) defends Oak Hill senior Caitlyn Brisker (11) during their SOC Division II girls basketball game Monday in Minford. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_IMG_0513-Copy-1.jpg Minford junior Livi Shonkwiler (15) defends Oak Hill senior Caitlyn Brisker (11) during their SOC Division II girls basketball game Monday in Minford. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

