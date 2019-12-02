12/2 Girls Recaps: Bobcats, Mohawks, Titans continue unbeaten starts

(3-0, 2-0 SOC II) Northwest 64, Eastern 50

Northwest continued their red-hot start with a 64-50 home win over SOC II newcomer Eastern.

Valerie Copas finished with a team and season-high 22 points in the win to lead the Lady Mohawks. Keirah Potts finished with a season-high 19 points, Haidyn Wamsley finished with 15 points, Ava Jenkins finished with six points, and Faith Jewett finished with two.

Eastern’s Abby Cochenour led all scorers with a game-high 28 points.

Northwest will host Valley in SOC II play, Thursday.

(1-2, 0-1 SOC II) West 46, Southeastern 37

First-year West head coach Megan Artrip earned her first win at the helm of the Lady Senators program Monday in a 46-37 decision over Southeastern.

In the win, each Senator that checked into the game also broke into the scoring column.

Eden Cline finished with a game-high 13 points, Charlie Jo Howard finished with nine, Abbi Pack, Lexi Deaver, and Morgan Rigsby each scored five, and Maelynn Howell, Abby Adkins, and Keima Bennett each scored three.

West is back to SOC II play Thursday where they will travel to Wheelersburg to take on the Lady Pirates.

(2-0, 1-0 SOC I) Notre Dame 52, Western 22

Notre Dame traveled to Latham Monday and earned a 52-22 win over Western to begin SOC I play.

Nine different Lady Titans broke into the scoring column in the Notre Dame win.

Leading the crowd was senior Taylor Schmidt who finished with a season-high 13 points. Ava Hassel finished with nine, Annie Dettwiller finished with eight, Cassie Schaefer finished with six, Olivia Smith, Chloe Delabar, and Isabel Cassidy each scored four, and Lauren Campbell and Claire Dettwiller each finished with two.

Notre Dame will host Clay Thursday in an attempt to continue their unbeaten start.

(2-0, 1-0 SOC I) Green 57, (0-3, 0-1 SOC I) Clay 50

Green (2-0, 1-0 SOC I) earned a road win over Clay in their SOC I conference opener to improve their record to 2-0 while the Panthers fall to 0-3.

Freshman Anna Knapp and sophomore Kasey Kimbler each scored team-highs in points with 15 a piece. Kame Sweeney added 13 points, Kimberly Brown finished with 10, and Charli Blevins finished with 4.

For Clay, Shaley Munion finished with a game-high 18 points. Sophia Gatti followed with 10 of her own, Jaelyn Warnock finished with nine, McKenzie Loper finished with eight, Tabby Whitt finished with three, and Kat Cochran finished with 2.

Green will host SOC I newcomer Ironton St. Joe Thursday while Clay travels to Notre Dame in SOC I play.

(2-1) New Boston 56, Symmes Valley 29

New Boston bounced back after a home-loss to Rock Hill with a 56-29 road win over Symmes Valley in Willow Wood.

Lexus Oiler finished with a game-high 16 points in the win. Shelby Easter finished with 12, Cadence Williams finished with nine, Kenzie Whitley finished with seven, Sammy Oiler finished with five, Dylan O’Rourke finished with four, and Taylen Hickman finished with three.

New Boston will host East Thursday as they seek their second SOC I win of the season.

Waverly 49, (1-3, 1-1 SOC II) South Webster 37

South Webster fell in SOC II play Monday to host Waverly, 49-37.

Four Jeeps got into the scoring column in Monday’s loss: Baylee Cox and Faith Maloney each finished with 11 points, Bri Claxon finished with eight while Liz Shupert finished with seven.

Sarah Thompson finished with a game-high 14 points in the Waverly win.

South Webster is back in action Thursday when they will host Minford in continuation of their SOC II schedule.

South Point 62, (2-1, 0-1 OVC) Portsmouth 23

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans suffered their first loss of the 2019-20 season in a road decision to South Point.

Hannah Hughes finished with a team-high 10 points in the loss. Jaiden Rickett finished with seven, and Nia Trinadad and Keirston Reed each finished with three.

Portsmouth will host Chesapeake Thursday in hopes of picking up their first OVC win of the season.

Ironton St. Joe 51, (0-3, 0-1 SOC I) East 25

East fell in their SOC I opener to conference newcomer Ironton St. Joe 51-25, Monday.

Kacie Conley finished with a team-high 11 points to lead the Tartans in Monday’s loss. Mia Caldwell and Felicia Smith each scored five, Betty Osborne scored three, and Shayla Rosenogle scored one.

East will travel to face New Boston Thursday in SOC I play.

New Boston senior Lexus Oiler paced the Lady Tigers with 16 points in their Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory at Symmes Valley on Monday night.

Staff Report

