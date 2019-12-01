Girls Basketball: Standings and Scoring Leaders (As of 12/1)

Standings for Scioto County girls basketball thru 12/1:

*Standings are based on winning percentage only.

T1. Portsmouth: 2-0 (0-0 OVC)

T1. Northwest: 2-0 (1-0 SOC II)

T3. Notre Dame: 1-0 (0-0 SOC I)

T3. Green: 1-0 (0-0 SOC I)

T3. Minford: 1-0 (1-0 SOC II)

T6. New Boston: 1-1 (0-0 SOC I)

T6. Valley: 1-1 (0-1 SOC II)

8. South Webster: 1-2 (1-0 SOC II)

T9. West: 0-2 (0-1 SOC II)

T9. Clay: 0-2 (0-0 SOC I)

T9. East: 0-2 (0-0 SOC I)

Has not played: Wheelersburg: 0-0 (0-0 SOC II)

Points per game (ppg) leaders thru 12/1:

1. Hannah Hughes, senior, Portsmouth: 28 ppg (2 games played)

2. Ava Hassel, junior, Notre Dame 24 ppg (1 game played)

3. Kasey Kimbler, sophomore, Green: 23 ppg (1 game played)

4. Bri Claxon, sophomore, South Webster: 21.7 ppg (3 games played)

5. Bre Call, senior, Valley: 18.5 ppg (2 games played)

6. Hannah Tolle, senior, Minford: 17 ppg (1 game played)

7. Faith Maloney, sophomore, South Webster: 13.3 ppg (3 games played)

T8. Morgan Rigsby, senior, West: 13.0 ppg (2 games played)

T8. Kenzie Whitley, sophomore, New Boston: 13.0 ppg (2 games played)

T8. Makenzie Watters, senior, Minford: 13.0 ppg (1 game played)

Portsmouth senior Hannah Hughes (5) leads all Scioto Countians with a 28 point per game average through two games.