11/30 Recaps: Tigers, Bobcats get in ‘W’ column

Boys Basketball

(1-0) New Boston 61, Southeastern 42

In their season-opener vs. Division III Chillicothe Southeastern, the New Boston Tigers overcame a slow start to ultimately defeat the Panthers 61-42.

“Able to overcome a sluggish start, came to the game with some sickneess we’ve been battling through the week, as well as being without Grady Jackson,” Tigers coach Adam Cox said following the win. “I credit our defensive effort in the second half, as well as our intensity. We played about as bad as we could early on, but really buckled down in the second half. Got 15 guys in the game and played 10 guys all night long, something we hope to be able to do all year.”

New Boston was led by junior all-Southeast District forward Kyle Sexton who finished with a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Junior De’von Jones got the start for the Tigers, pitching in 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Tanner Voiers chipped in 13 points, all of which came in the second half. Chase Clark helped the Tigers by efforting four points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

New Boston will have a full week of practice before beginning SOC I play with a road-trip to Willow Wood to face the Symmes Valley Vikings.

(1-1) Green 69, Manchester 54

After their season-opening loss to Eastern Friday, the Green Bobcats (1-1) rebounded nicely to the tune of a 69-54 road win over the Manchester Greyhounds.

“Gage (Sampson) was great for us, they didn’t really have an answer for him,” Green coach Dirk Hollar said following the win. “Our guards sat down and defended well, our bigs did a good job of contesting shots. Levi Singleton found his shot which helps us space the floor better. We looked good tonight, but we have to be consistent throughout the whole game.”

As Hollar spoke of Sampson, the senior all-Southeast District forward led all scorers with a game-high 33 points. Levi Singleton finished with 10 points, second on the team behind only Sampson. Singleton’s three made threes were also a game-high.

After a busy-weekend, Green will regroup before hosting non-league county foe South Webster Tuesday, December 3rd.

Adena 73, (0-2) Valley 41

Valley fell to defending Division III district champion Adena of the Scioto Valley Conference 73-41, Saturday in Frankfort.

Kayden Mollette finished with a team-high 12 points while Dylan Ellis added eight in the loss.

Valley will prepare to host Ohio Valley Conference member Chesapeake Tuesday, December 3rd in Lucasville.

Girls Basketball

Fairfield 58, (1-2) South Webster 51

South Webster picked up their non-league schedule Saturday evening with a road loss to Leesburg Fairfield of the Southern Hills Athletic League.

Bri Claxon finished with a team-high 22 points while Faith Maloney added 12 in the loss.

The Lady Jeeps will travel to Waverly Monday for their second SOC II game of the 2019-20 season.

