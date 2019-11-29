11/29 Recaps: Falcons get road season-opening win

(1-0) Minford 51, North Adams 40

Led by senior Hunter Davis’ and sophomore Trenton Zimmerman’s combined 28 points, the Minford Falcons earned a non-league, season-opening road 51-40 win over North Adams Friday to improve to 1-0 on the season’s opening night.

Davis finished with a game-high 15 while Zimmerman finished with 13, nine of which came from behind the three-point line.

Adam Crank finished with eight points, senior Nathan McCormick finished with six, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and Skylar Knore each finished with four, and Matthew Risner added one.

In the loss, the defending Division III 2019 sectional champion Green Devils were led in scoring by Cade Meade’s team-high 11 points.

Minford will take the week off before opening SOC II play by hosting SOC II newcomer Eastern Friday, December 6th.

Eastern 68, (0-1) Green 57

The Green Bobcats were unable to open the 2019-20 season with a win, falling to former SOC I foe and SOC II newcomer Eastern 68-57 Friday in Franklin Furnace.

Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour, a key-part of the Eagles back-to-back SOC I titles over the past two seasons, scorched the Bobcats for a game-high 34 points, 21 of which came from behind the three-point line.

In his first varsity contest, Green freshman Levi Sampson finished with a team-high 21 points. Levi’s brother and first-team all-Southeast District forward, senior Gage Sampson, finished with 16 in the Bobcats season-opener.

Seniors Alec Smith and Trevor Darnell each added five in the loss, Mason Hensley and Troy Otworth each added four, and senior Caden Brammer added two.

Green will attempt to regroup as they prepare to host South Webster Tuesday, December 3rd in Franklin Furnace.

Other Final Scores: Paint Valley 69, (0-1) Clay 63; Piketon 52, (0-1) Valley 38

Minford senior Nathan McCormick puts up a floater during the Falcons road season-opening win over North Adams, Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_NathanMcCormick_NorthAdams-Copy-1.jpeg Minford senior Nathan McCormick puts up a floater during the Falcons road season-opening win over North Adams, Friday. Courtesy of Mark Carpenter, The People’s Defender

