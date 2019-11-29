Boys Basketball Preview: Portsmouth Trojans

PORTSMOUTH – After a season which saw the Trojans finish with their worst record since the 2006-07 season (8-16 with a sectional final loss to Adena), Portsmouth is hoping to put their woes from a season ago in the rear view.

Returning pieces such as senior all-Ohio honorable mention Matthew Fraulini, junior Miles Shipp, and sophomores Drew Roe and Amare Johnson make the possibility of a bounce-back season that much more likely for Trojans coach Eugene Collins who enters his eleventh season as Portsmouth’s head man.

“We hope that we can mimic what our football team did,” Collins said comparing the Trojans’ prospects for the year to the Portsmouth football team’s 8-3 record accompanied with a second consecutive postseason bid. “We want to compete in our conference, try to get back in the top half of the league. We want to turn that 8-16 season into hopefully double figure wins.”

Fraulini leads the charge for the Trojans as one of two Portsmouth seniors on this year’s roster, the other being Jack Workman.

The senior sharpshooter has more than proven his ability to score following his PHS single-game scoring record performance a year ago (46 points vs. Rock Hill 1/11/19).

“He’s really spent a lot of this summer working on his game,” Collins said of Fraulini. “Not only does he shoot it well, but he’s grown into a leader, and that’s something we need. Miles Shipp also has had a tremendous summer improving his game to where it needs to be.”

Aside from Fraulini and Shipp, Portsmouth’s roster is filled with juniors and sophomores which include juniors Michael Duncan (returning from injury), Chris Duff, Jaylind Thomas, and Trevor Pope, as well as sophomores Amare Johnson, Drew Roe, Dariyonne Bryant (returning from injury), Daewin Spence, and Jesse Dixon.

“That sophomore class is not only talented, but it’s also a very hardworking group of kids,” Collins said. “They really enjoy playing with each other which makes for great chemistry. We’re excited for this young group and what they can bring to the table.”

Portsmouth’s non-league schedule includes contests versus Piketon, McClain, West, Wheelersburg, Minford, and a Christmas break trip to participate in the Kaylee Scholarship Association Events Holiday Basketball Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

The 2019-20 Portsmouth Trojans boys basketball team. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Portsmouth-BB-Copy.jpg The 2019-20 Portsmouth Trojans boys basketball team. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Trojans preparing for bounce-back year

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

