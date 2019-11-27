Clay can’t keep pace with Adena

ROSEMOUNT — The Adena Warriors were in lockdown mode, and caged the host Clay Panthers, on Tuesday night.

The visiting Warriors scored at least 13 points in all four quarters, and stymied the Panthers to only single digits in all four frames — as Adena won 56-18 in a non-league girls basketball tilt.

Adena outscored Clay 13-7 in the opening period, then limited the Panthers to only a foul shot apiece by Shaley Munion and Tabbie Whit in the second — while scoring 15 points itself.

The Warriors won the third 14-6 to lead 42-15 after three — as Jaelyn Warnock had two field goals and Sophia Gotti a pair of free throws for Clay in the canto.

Munion, who sank a three-pointer and went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line in the opening quarter, made a three for the Panthers’ points in the fourth.

Adena, on the other hand, had its second consecutive 14-point period.

Rounding out the scoring for Clay, which fell to 0-2, was McKenzie Loper with a first-quarter field goal.

Hannah Stark, who actually outscored the Panthers by herself, had a game-high 19 points to pace the Lady Warriors.

She scored a dozen points through three periods, including both of her three-point goals.

Adena made five threes as a team, which easily offset its 7-of-14 free-throw performance.

Jadyn Smith was the Lady Warriors’ only other d0uble-figure scorer with 11.

Clay returns home, and opens up Southern Ohio Conference Division I competition, on Monday night against Green.

Staff report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved