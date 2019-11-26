SSU golf releases spring 2020 schedule

The men’s and women’s golf programs at Shawnee State will play in a combined nine invitationals between the duo as part of the Spring 2020 portion of its schedule, as announced by coach Dave Hopkins.

Both programs will begin their spring slates by participating in the Alice Lloyd Spring Tournament, which will be held on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 at Battlefield Golf Course in Richmond, Ky.

The men will remain in the area over the following pair of days as the SSU men’s golf program will make a two-hour drive southwest to participate in the Campbellsville Spring Tournament on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

Following the opening weekend of competition for Shawnee State, both SSU units return to action over the following two weekends as Shawnee State travels to Nashville, Tenn. to play in the Mid-South Conference’s Spring Tournament at Pine Creek Golf Course on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7, then returns home the following week to hold the Harry Weinbrecht Invitational at the Elks Country Club on Monday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 14.

It will be the fifth consecutive season that Shawnee State will play host to two golf invitationals in a calendar year.

Both programs then conclude their respective 2019-20 campaigns with the Mid-South Conference Championships, which will be held from Monday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 22 for the women and Monday, April 27 to Wednesday, April 29 for the men.

The men, who are coming off one of the best falls in recent memory, won three invitationals in the fall, including the Indiana University-East Fall Tee Off, the Kentucky Christian University Fall Invitational, and the Roger Merb Invitational, which marked the first time since the Spring of 2005 that the SSU men’s golf program won at least three invitationals in a season.

Individually, B.J. Knox and Elijah McCarty took home Medalist honors at the KCU Fall Invitational and the Roger Merb Invitational, while Holley Hart made it a clean sweep for Shawnee State from a Medalist standpoint at the Roger Merb Invitational by taking home top honors on the women’s side of the spectrum.

For more information on both schedules, as well as past results for both programs, visit the SSU men’s golf and SSU women’s golf schedule pages.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.