Recaps: Jeeps, Falcons start SOC slate with wins

South Webster 58, Valley 53

The South Webster Jeeps (1-1, 1-0 SOC II) earned their first win of the season in their SOC opener versus Valley, 58-53. The Indians fall to 1-1 with Monday’s loss.

In the win, the Jeeps were led by their talented sophomores Bri Claxon and Faith Maloney. Coming off her team-high 19 Saturday vs. Notre Dame, Claxon finished with a game-high 24 points in South Webster’s win while Maloney finished with 20.

Baylee Cox added six while Rose Stephens and Kenzie Hornikel each added four in the win.

Valley was led by Karysn Conaway who finished with a team-high 18 points while Bre Call finished with 15. Brooklyn Buckle finished with nine in the loss, Nichole Gilliland finished with eight, Haley Whitt finished with two, and McKenna Dunham finished with one.

South Webster travels to Leesburg Fairfield Saturday, November 30th in non-league play while Valley will host SOC II foe Wheelersburg Monday, December 2nd.

Minford 75, Eastern 48

Led by senior Hannah Tolle’s team-high 17 points, the Minford Lady Falcons (1-0, 1-0 SOC II) defeated SOC II new-comer Eastern (0-1, 0-1 SOC II) 75-48 in their conference and season opener.

Four Falcons finished with at least eight points while eight different Falcons got into the scoring column.

Following Tolle’s pace was Makenzie Watters who finished with 13, Maddie Slusher who finished with 11, Ally Coiell who finished with eight, Makayla Watters and Livi Shonkwiler who each finished with six, and Ali Brumfield and Sydney Mougey who each finished with four.

Eastern was led by Abby Cochenour’s game-high 25 points.

Minford will host Oak Hill Monday, December 2nd as they hope to improve to 2-0.

Waverly 48, West 37

In their opening game of the season, the Waverly Lady Tigers (1-0, 1-0 SOC II) defeated the Portsmouth West Lady Senators (0-2, 0-1 SOC II) 48-37 to begin their season and start SOC II play with a win.

Waverly was led by Zoiee Smith’s game-high 17 points. Paige Carter was close behind Smith’s 17 with 10 of her own. Raelynn Dale finished with six points while Kelli Stewart, Delaney Tackett, and Sarah Thompson each finished with three points.

Carli Knight and Michaela Rhoads each finished with two points while Lydia Brown finished with one.

For the Lady Senators, Morgan Rigsby finished with a team-high 13 points. Charlie Jo Howard finished with six points, Eden Cline and Keima Bennett each finished with five, Abbi Pack finished with four, Maelynn Howell finished with two, and Abbyy Adkins and Emily Sissel each finished with one point.

West will be back in game action Monday, December 2nd when they will host Southeastern.