No. 11 Bears down Miami-Hamilton

The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State put together six players in double-figures and put 11 of its 12 players in the scoring column as the Bears blasted Miami-Hamilton, 102-46, on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference contest that was held in Portsmouth.

Shawnee State, who never lost the lead after posting a 6-0 run to start the contest, shot 43-of-77 from the field en route to a 55.8 shooting percentage while holding Miami-Hamilton to a scant 19-of-63 mark from the field (30.2 percent). The Bears, who bested the Harriers on the glass by a 41-31 margin, also posted a 2.08-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio (25 assist to 12 turnovers) and forced 27 turnovers off of 15 steals in the contest.

SSU (8-0) was led by Sydney King and Anyia Pride, who combined to post 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in the contest on a 13-of-19 mark from the floor. In addition to their efficiency in all areas, King and Pride didn’t turn the ball over a single time in the affair.

Behind the starting forward, Brandie Snow continued her efficient scoring from the floor as the sophomore obtained 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the contest. Snow posted a team-best four steals, notched four assists, and only turned the ball over once to continue her efficient output on the year.

Natalie Zuchowski, who added in her fourth double-figure contest on the year with 13 points in nine minutes of playing time, and freshmen Bethany Mackin and Evelyn Oktavec, who each posted a career-high 10 points in the contest, rounded out the double-figure scorers on the Shawnee State side of the spectrum. Zuchowski went 5-of-6 from the field, Mackin added in a 3-for-3 mark from the field, and Oktavec posted a 4-of-9 shooting mark in the victory, with the latter pair combining to go 4-of-7 from three-point range in their performances.

Fellow freshman Alex Ochman, who posted a team-high seven rebounds, added in eight points and two steals on 4-of-5 shooting to round out Shawnee State’s efforts in the contest.

Notes:

With her 10-point performance on Saturday, Brandie Snow has posted double-figure scoring totals in each of her eight contests to start the 2019 season. Snow is averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting from the field (44-of-85) and 83.9 percent shooting from the free throw line (26-of-31).

Snow’s four steals on Saturday has allowed the senior to collect that amount or more in all but one contest during the 2019-20 season. The sophomore guard will retain the national lead for steals in a game (5.63) and has 45 steals to her credit for the year.

Sydney King has averaged five or more rebounds in all but one of her contests during the 2019-20 season. King, a senior, sat 19th in the NAIA Division I realm in total rebounds (56) and 37th in rebounds per game (eight) entering Saturday’s contest, and added in five additional boards to her total.

Saturday’s win was Jeff Nickel’s 174th career victory at Shawnee State. The seventh-year head coach is 174-47 at Shawnee State, which amounts to a 78,7 winning percentage with the Bears.

The 2019-20 women’s basketball unit is the second group that Nickel and his staff have coached to an 8-0 start. The 2016-17 unit, which also accomplished the feat, won its first 14 affairs.

Up Next

Shawnee State will play in the Jackson Invitational/NAIA Rotary Classic this coming weekend when the Bears face Westmont (Calif.) and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30. Both games will start at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.