West falls to Lions in opener

MANCHESTER — A strong start did not equate to the same finish for the Portsmouth West High School girls basketball team on Saturday.

After opening up with an early 12-10 lead on the Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions, the Lady Senators scored just 26 points over the final three quarters — en route to a 65-38 season-opening defeat as part of the Manchester Shootout at Manchester High School.

The Lady Senators are coached this season by Megan Artrip, and are looking to build upon their 3-19 campaign from a year ago with some returning experienced players.

They led after the first quarter, but only managed baskets by Morgan Rigsby and Abbi Pack for their only points in the entire second stanza.

Instead, the Lady Lions roared for a 19-4 outscoring of the Senators in the period, and thus led 29-16 at halftime.

Rigsby scored six of West’s 11 third-period points, and Eden Cline canned a three-point goal, but Fairfield finished with 16 points in the quarter to extend its advantage to 45-27.

In the fourth, the Lady Senators scored 11 points for the second straight quarter, but the Lady Lions erupted for 20 — putting the finishing touches on their season-opening victory.

Rigsby paced the Lady Senators with 13 points on six field goals and a free throw, while Charlie Jo Howard hit two two-pointers, a first-quarter three and a fourth-quarter foul shot for eight.

Pack and Keima Bennett, on two field goals and 1-of-2 free throws apiece, finished with five points.

All of Bennett’s markers came in the final canto.

Emily Sissel and Maelynn Howell had a field goal apiece.

The Lady Lions, which do not have a single senior on their roster, placed four players in double figures — and five with at least eight points.

Madison Bronner and Braylynn Harris had 14 points apiece, as Harris hit both of Fairfield’s two threes.

West traveled to Waverly on Monday for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II opener.

Staff report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved