Recaps: Area teams compete in Manchester Tip-Off Classic

PORTSMOUTH – Five area teams competed in Saturday’s Manchester Tip-Off Classic while the Valley Indians earned a non-league road win over Paint Valley.

New Boston 63, Felicity-Franklin 46 (Manchester Tip-Off Classic)

In their season opening game of the 2019-20 season, the New Boston Tigers earned a non-league win over Felicity-Franklin in the Manchester Tip-Off Classic, 63-46.

New Boston was led in scoring by senior Sammy Oiler who hit a game-high four fourth quarter threes in route to her team-high 21 points. Sophomore Kenzie Whitley finished closest to Oiler with 18 points followed by senior Taylen Hickman’s 13. Lexus Oiler and Shelby Easter each finished with four points in the win while Dylan O’Rourke finished with three.

“Our defense was really good today,” New Boston coach Kayla Wiley said. “Kenzie (Whitley), Taylen (Hickman) and Sammy (Oiler) did a good job helping us offensively when we were struggling and when Lexus (Oiler) got in foul trouble.”

New Boston is off until next Saturday, November 30th when they will host Rock Hill.

Portsmouth 43, West Union 37 (Manchester Tip-Off Classic)

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans edged out the West Union Lady Dragons in the evening session of the Manchester Tip-Off Classic to improve to 1-0 on the young season.

Senior Hannah Hughes led the Trojans by scoring a team-high 24 points (three 3’s) and seven rebounds. Nia Trinadad finished with nine points and seven steals, Skilyn Robinson added five points and nine rebounds, Jaiden Rickett finished with three points, and Ashanti Richardson finished with two points, both coming on a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.

Portsmouth will be back in action Monday, November 25th when they will host the East Tartans.

Green 58, Manchester 51 (Manchester Tip-Off Classic)

The Green Lady Bobcats put a cap on the Manchester Tip-Off Classic by earning a 58-51 win over Manchester to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Leading Green was sophomore guard Kasey Kimber who finished with a game-high 23 points which included four-made threes. Kame Sweeney added 12 points in the win while Charli Blevins added 13 including going 9/11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Kimberly Brown added five points in the Green win while Anna Knapp added two and Kaylee Christian added three.

Green will take a brief break from game action until Monday, December 2nd when they will travel to Clay to begin SOC I play.

Valley 71, Paint Valley 53

Led by senior Bre Call’s game-high 22 points, the Valley Indians earned a season-opening road non-league win over Paint Valley to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Nichole Gilliland followed Call’s performance with a double-double consisting of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Brooklyn Buckle finished with nine points, Caitlin Kennard with eight, Karsyn Conaway with five, McKenna Dunham with four, Emma Fitch with two, MacKenzie Wright with two, and Natalie Buckle with one in the Indians win.

Valley improves to 1-0 and will hit the road to open SOC II play Monday, November 25th vs. South Webster.

Other scores from Manchester Tip-Off Classic: Ripley 64, East 28; Fairfield 65, West 38

East sophomore Felicia Smith attempts a shot near the basket during the Tartans non-league loss to Ripley Saturday at the Manchester Tip-Off Classic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_East-Felicia-Smith.jpg East sophomore Felicia Smith attempts a shot near the basket during the Tartans non-league loss to Ripley Saturday at the Manchester Tip-Off Classic. Courtesy of Jake Garza, The Maysville Ledger Independent

Valley earns non-league road win at Paint Valley