Girls Basketball Preview: East Tartans

SCIOTOVILLE – East’s jack-of-all-trades Matt Miller, after the day-in day-out grind of football season, has assumed the head coaching role for the Lady Tartans girls basketball team beginning with the 2019-20 season.

While the Lady Tartans have had their struggles over the last two years, winning just one game in that time (30-26 win over Whiteoak on January 26th, 2019), the Tartans focus is on improving their overall game ahead of the year.

“Practice has been going very well, there’s been a lot of changes,” Miller said. “We bring some pieces back, but they’re still young pieces. We have one senior, two juniors, and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. Trying to change the way things we do as a program, the girls have been working hard to improve every day.

Entering the season, East returns first team all-SOC guard Grace Smith (5-3, Jr.), Felicia Smith (5-9, So.), and Shayla Rosenogle (5-4, Sr.) as the main pieces from the Tartans one-win campaign a year ago.

“Those three are our captains so we expect a lot from them,” Miller said. “They’ve done a good job at leading the way. Shayla has been leading the way in our drills, setting a good example for our younger girls. Being our captains, we expect them to lead by example and so far they’ve been doing a good job of that.”

Peyton Johnson (5-1, So.), Sydnee O’Connor (5-8, So.), and Betty Osborne (5-4, So.) also return for East after seeing minutes during their freshman season. Kacie Conley (5-5, So.), Mia Caldwell (5-3, So.), Hailen Steele (5-5, Jr.), Journey Pelfrey (5-2, Fr.), Alexis King (5-0, Fr.), and Brooklyn Price (5-5, Fr.) round out East’s young roster ahead of the ‘19-20 season.

Although the Lady Tartans have won just one game in their last two seasons, their regular slate of SOC I games and non-league contests vs. Whiteoak (twice), Rose Hill (Ky.) (twice), South Gallia, Portsmouth, and Northwest give East an opportunity to build on that win total if they can take advantage of those opportunities.

“We’ve got the opportunities to go out and get the wins,” Miller said. “It’s about us being able to execute and doing what we need to do to get better as a team and a program.”

The 2019-20 East Tartans girls basketball team. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_East-GB-4.jpg The 2019-20 East Tartans girls basketball team. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Miller assumes head role at East

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved