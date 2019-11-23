Girls Basketball Preview: West Senators

WEST PORTSMOUTH – In her first season at the helm, new Portsmouth West Lady Senators head coach Megan Artrip is hoping to improve on the Senators 3-19 (1-13 SOC II) season a year ago with returning experience leading the way.

“Practice has been great to start the season,” Artrip said ahead of the Senators season. “We are learning a whole new system and with that system comes high expectations, so we’re seeing improvements every day.”

After the graduation of lone senior Jordyn Swords, West returns a lot of their production from a season ago in first team all-SOC senior Morgan Rigsby, as well as returnees Abby Pack, Abby Adkins, and Eden Cline. West also returns senior Emily Sissel to this year’s team.

The Senators roster also features two juniors in McKenzie Boggs and Reagan Weghorst Jr., three sophomores in Adkins, Cline, and Keima Bennett, and four freshman in Maelynn Howell, Haley Coleman, Lexi Deaver, and Charlie Jo Howard.

“We have great senior leadership and a core of talented underclassmen which are all eager to learn and compete,” Artrip said. “As a team, we need improvement with our mental focus and doing the little things better. We’ve grown so much in the early part of the season. Everyone has made tremendous improvements and our girls are stepping up everyday, showing us that they are ready to play.”

West will hope to improve on their 1-13 SOC II record a season ago with non-league games against Southeastern, Gallia Academy, Wellston, Rock Hill, Ironton St. Joe, and Fairfield rounding out their 2019-20 schedule.

“We play in a very tough conference. Every time we take the floor it’s a big game,” Artrip said of her Lady Senators team’s mindset. “Our goal is to be competitive in every game and improve every time we play.”

The 2019-20 West Senators girls basketball team. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_West-GB.jpg The 2019-20 West Senators girls basketball team. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Returning pieces leading Lady Senators

